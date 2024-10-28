Boardwalktech and Scadea Software Solutions Announce Partnership to Sell and Deploy Boardwalk Unity Central and Velocity Platform Applications

Joint Applications to Target Enterprise Clients Across Finance and Product Industries

CUPERTINO, Calif. and PRINCETON, N.J., Oct. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - Scadea Software Solutions, Inc., a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, and Boardwalktech Software Corp (Boardwalktech) (TSXV: BWLK) (OTCQB: BWLKF), the leading Information Intelligence Platform company, announce a partnership to bring Boardwalktech software solutions to market.

Through this partnership, Scadea will deliver focused data management and visibility solutions using the Boardwalk Platform and its Velocity and Unity Central products with a focus on the financial services and manufacturing industries. Boardwalktech will receive license revenue from targeted customers, while Scadea will receive the professional services revenue, plus a referral fee off the initial license, from the incremental business. Velocity and Unity Central can be implemented separately or as a holistic platform.

Boardwalk's Velocity product allows financial services and large enterprises to transform their Excel-based process applications into secure, compliant, and collaborative applications while creating an immutable audit trail, eliminating manual processes and risks without disrupting their existing business processes or replacing Excel. Unity Central enables supply chain processes to more predictable and efficient by seamlessly embedding time-based transactional links that connect and organize all messages, files, documents, workflows, spreadsheets and alerts into one intelligent platform, automating processes and reducing manual work to achieve faster, more informed and decisions while keeping data in a unified and trustworthy workspace. Both products have demonstrated and documented case studies with ROIs exceeding 5X, not just from achieving better operational metrics (such as Perfection Order Execution), but also from the Boardwalktech software solution preventing problems or support tickets versus alternative approaches that rely on brute force to resolve those expedited issues.

Scadea's global information technology organization provides consulting, developing, constructing, licensing, updating, enhancing, implementing, maintaining, supporting and marketing IT systems to clients.

"Scadea's global information technology organization will leverage the agility and power of the Boardwalktech Velocity and Unity Central products to help our joint clients achieve and improve predictable outcomes at scale and drive transformative growth in their businesses," said Paddy Iyer, Chief Growth Officer at Scadea.

"We are excited to be partnering Boardwalk's technology with Scadea's expertise , as our mutual work in the banking industry gives us confidence about our value together. We see ample opportunities to leverage Scadea's skilled development and deployment resources trained on the Boardwalk platforms, as we deliver increased value across our client bases and pipelines," said Andrew T. Duncan, Chief Executive Officer at Boardwalktech. "The Velocity solution triumphs on three fronts: time, cost, and exceptionally minimal disruption to users. This will enable Scadea and Boardwalktech to provide an unparalleled solution that is poised to remain highly sought-after and indispensable within the entirety of the financial services industry."

Enterprises interested in significantly improving their operational metrics and financial returns, while enhancing their data audit trail, information intelligence and reliability should contact Scadea and Boardwalktech for a demonstration.

About Boardwalktech Software Corp.

Boardwalktech is a SaaS company that has developed a patented low-code Digital Ledger technology platform, licensed via its Velocity and Unity Central products, which allows companies to unify, organize, manage, track and transform all their structured and unstructured information seamlessly into connected, predictive and resilient knowledge-driven applications. Boardwalktech's products are currently used by Fortune 500 companies running mission-critical applications worldwide. Boardwalktech's digital ledger technology and its unique method of managing vast amounts of structured and unstructured data is the only platform on the market today where multiple parties can effectively work on the same data simultaneously while preserving the fidelity and provenance of the data. Boardwalktech and its partners deliver collaborative, purpose-built enterprise information management applications and solutions on any device or user interface with full integration with enterprise systems of record in a fraction of the time compared to other solutions. Boardwalktech is headquartered in Cupertino, California with offices in India and operations in North America. For more information on Boardwalktech, visit our website at www.boardwalktech.com

About Scadea Software Solutions Inc.

Scadea is a global leader in business technology solutions, offering a wide range of services including software development, IT consulting, and business process outsourcing. With a focus on innovation and client satisfaction, Scadea helps businesses around the world achieve their goals through cutting-edge technology solutions. Scadea is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey USA, with offices and operations in Canada, Mexico, United Kingdom, Dubai UAE, Nigeria, India and Nepal. For additional information on our capabilities, visit us at www.scadea.com

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. Generally, such forward-looking information or statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved".

By identifying such information and statements in this manner, the Company is alerting the reader that such information and statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such information and statements.

An investment in securities of the Company is speculative and subject to several risks including, without limitation, the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's filing statement dated May 30, 2018. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.

In connection with the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release, the Company has made certain assumptions. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward- looking information and statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Boardwalktech Software Corp.

Media Contacts: Boardwalktech Inc., Glenn Cordingley, SVP, Strategic Accounts; Boardwalktech, Inc., (650) 400-4963, [email protected]; Charlie Glavin, CFA, Chief Financial Officer, (650) 618-6163, [email protected]; Investor Relations: Boardwalktech Inc., Sean Peasgood, (647) 837-3357, [email protected]; Scadea Software Solutions Inc., Eli Kane, Managing Director, Chief Experience Officer, (416) 902-1737, [email protected]; Paddy Iyer, Managing Director, Chief Growth Officer, (469) 588-4036, [email protected]; Scadea Software Solutions Inc., (214) 301-9877, [email protected]