BMTC GROUP INC. ANNOUNCES THE ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

MONTREAL, June 8, 2026 /CNW/ - BMTC Group Inc. (the "Corporation") announces that all nominees listed in the management information circular dated April 24th, 2026 have been elected as directors of the Corporation.

Each of the eight (8) directors proposed for election at the annual meeting of the shareholders was elected on a vote by show of hands. Each of the nominees was elected by a majority of the votes cast by the shareholders present or represented by proxy at the meeting. The proxies received by management for the election of directors were as follows:



Votes for Votes withheld

# s % # % André Bérard 26,838,855 99.99 % 1,684 0.01 % Lucien Bouchard 22,558,556 84.05 % 4,281,983 15.95 % Gabriel Castiglio 26,836,955 99.99 % 3,584 0.01 % Anne-Marie Leclair 26,838,955 99.99 % 1,584 0.01 % Yves Des Groseillers 22,563,956 84.07 % 4,276,583 15.93 % Charles Des Groseillers 22,563,956 84.07 % 4,276,583 15.93 % Marie-Berthe Des Groseillers 22,561,956 84.06 % 4,278,583 15.94 % Tony Fionda 26,838,955 99.99 % 1,584 0.01 %

BMTC Group Inc. is a company governed the Business Companies Act (Quebec). Its registered office is located at 4 Place Ville-Marie, 4th, floor, suite 400, Montreal, Quebec, H4B 5G9. Its common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. The BMTC Group Inc. is now formed of the Tanguay division and its subsidiaries Le Corbusier-Concorde S.E.C., Commandité Le Corbusier-Concorde Inc. and 9519-2340 Québec Inc. (collectively designated as the "Company"). The Company manages and operates a retail network of furniture, household appliances and electronic products, in Quebec, while also overseeing the management of its real estate division.

SOURCE BMTC Group Inc.

Information: Mrs. Marie-Berthe Des Groseillers, President and Chief Executive Officer, BMTC Group inc., (514) 648-5757