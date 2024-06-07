BMTC GROUP INC. ANNOUNCES THE ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

MONTREAL, June 7, 2024 /CNW/ - BMTC Group Inc. (the "Corporation") announces that all nominees listed in the management information circular dated April 25th, 2024 have been elected as directors of the Corporation.

Each of the eight (8) directors proposed for election at the annual meeting of the shareholders was elected on a vote by show of hands. Each of the nominees was elected by a majority of the votes cast by the shareholders present or represented by proxy at the meeting. The proxies received by management for the election of directors were as follows:



Votes for Votes withheld

# % # % André Bérard 26 955 754 98.71 % 351 582 1.29 % Lucien Bouchard 26 964 716 98.75 % 342 620 1.25 % Gabriel Castiglio 27 305 754 99.99 % 1 582 0.01 % Anne-Marie Leclair 27 126 029 99.34 % 181 307 0.66 % Yves Des Groseillers 26 784 991 98.09 % 522 345 1.91 % Charles Des Groseillers 26 784 991 98.09 % 522 345 1.91 % Marie-Berthe Des Groseillers 26 784 816 98.09 % 522 520 1.91 % Tony Fionda 27 126 029 99.34 % 181 307 0.66 %

BMTC Group Inc. is a company governed the Business Companies Act (Quebec). Its registered office and principal place of business is located at 8500 Place Marien, Montréal East, Quebec, H1B 5W8. Its common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. The Company, through its subsidiary Le Corbusier-Concorde S.E.C. and its division Tanguay, manages and operates a retail network of furniture, household appliances and electronic products, in Quebec.

