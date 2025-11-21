BOUCHERVILLE, QC, Nov. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - BMR, the dynamic and fast-growing Canadian retailer and buying group serving more than 275 dealers and cooperatives, is looking for new products and new vendors. With a mandate to support local, regional, and national companies, BMR is reaching out to Canadian suppliers and agencies to bring the best products to the shelves of its hardware and building supply dealers nationwide.

That's why it's participating in a Meet the Buyers Event with Hardlines Inc., Canada's news service for the retail home improvement industry. The day will provide a forum for vendors to connect with BMR's dealers. The Meet the Buyers Event will be held Dec. 9, 2025, in Ottawa at the Hilton Garden Inn by the Ottawa International Airport.

Hardlines will organize the Meet the Buyers, with a morning session on Dec. 9 featuring key BMR executives, including BMR CEO Alexandre Lefebvre. The morning session is open to all registered vendors. A series of one-on-one meetings will be scheduled for the afternoon for select companies that want to sit face-to-face with a BMR merchant.

"At BMR, we are committed to the success of our extensive network of dealers in Canada. They serve Canadians in cities and towns across eastern Canada and we want to make sure we are supporting as many Canadian suppliers as we can," says Charles Grégoire-Béliveau, Senior Vice President, Commercial Strategy & Partner Relations at BMR. "That's why we wanted to hold this Meet the Buyers event with Hardlines. It will connect us with more vendors, helping our dealers to broaden their assortments, while giving support to manufacturers and agents in this industry."

Meet the Buyers with BMR provides an incredible opportunity for vendors to fast-track their relations with a key retail group in Canada's home improvement space. Vendors from all categories of hardware, housewares, building materials, and commodities are invited to attend. Whatever your product line, you can join the morning session to learn about the latest growth plans and category strategies of BMR.

There are also limited spaces available for afternoon sessions with individual merchants. These "speed-dating" style meetings will be curated and organized by the Events Team at Hardlines Inc. Each vendor who gets a spot in the afternoon session is guaranteed a personal meeting with an appropriate BMR dealer.

About Hardlines

Hardlines provides news and intelligence on the retail home improvement industry to help that industry, and players in it, be more successful. As a specialized information company, Hardlines is dedicated to helping retailers and managers at hardware stores, building centres, and home improvement big box stores, plus their executive head offices and the vendors who supply them. Hardlines provide news, research, conferences and connections. It delivers market intelligence, defining trends and generating analysis for home improvement executives, retail owners and managers, and their suppliers..

About BMR

BMR is a subsidiary of Sollio Cooperative Group, which includes more than 275 renovation centers and hardware stores in Quebec, Ontario and the Maritime provinces. Retail sales for BMR and its members are estimated at nearly $2 billion per year and over 8,000 people work within the network. BMR is the leading Quebec player in the hardware industry and operates under the BMR, Agrizone and Potvin & Bouchard banners.

