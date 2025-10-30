Recognition for AI and digital capabilities reflects BMO's commitment to helping clients make real financial progress.

TORONTO and CHICAGO, Oct. 30, 2025 /CNW/ - BMO today announced it has received 11 recognitions at the 2025 Digital Banker Awards and at the 2025 Qorus-Infosys Finacle Banking Innovation Awards for its leadership in artificial intelligence (AI), digital innovation, and continued commitment to client-focused solutions.

"These awards reaffirm BMO's leadership in delivering innovative, client-first, AI-enabled digital experiences," said Mathew Mehrotra, Group Head, Canadian Personal & Business Banking, BMO. "We're proud to be recognized for driving real financial progress through technology that truly understands and empowers our clients."

Digital Banker Global Retail Banking Awards

Best Payments Innovation: Google Unified Push Provisioning (Canada) BMO is one of five global institutions - and the only Canadian bank - partnering with Google on Unified Push Provisioning. This enables clients to add and access debit or credit cards securely across Google devices, enhancing convenience and reducing fraud risk.

Best Marketing/Personalisation Across Channels: Offers and Air Miles (Canada) BMO enhanced its digital offer experience by delivering timely, personalised products and Air Miles merchant offers within mobile and online banking. This scaled personalised offers across the full digital client base, increasing reach and relevance.

Outstanding Staff Training, Learning and Development: Agile Centre of Excellence (Canada) BMO's Agile Centre of Excellence, a targeted learning and development program for staff, has helped improve efficiency through agile practices. Co-created with executive and learner feedback, it enhanced collaboration, reduced duplication, and has led to clearer client communication, fewer coding errors, and better campaign performance and measurement.

Best Digital Initiative: FundsNow (US) FundsNow is a check deposit solution that grants users immediate and guaranteed access to their eligible mobile-deposited checks. With this solution, BMO prioritized client needs by addressing a critical pain point that both consumer and small business banking users had experienced - delayed access to funds.

Outstanding Client Onboarding and Account Opening: Account Open Soft Bureau Check (US) BMO advanced its digital banking experience with streamlined direct deposit setup and soft-pull credit checks, helping clients access funds faster and explore credit options. These customer-centric innovations reflect BMO's ongoing commitment to financial progress, flexibility, and cross-platform solutions.



Digital Banker Global AI Innovation Awards

Outstanding Predictive Analytics Initiative : Mortgage Forecasting Model (Canada) BMO developed a 12-month residential mortgage forecasting model using a hybrid of time series methods and deep learning, reducing prediction errors by up to 50% and enhancing decision-making reliability.

: Best AI Virtual Assistant: Lumi Assistant (Canada) Lumi Assistant represents a milestone in BMO's digital transformation, leveraging generative AI to enhance operations and enable BMO's vision to deliver faster, smarter, and more client-focused banking experiences.

Best New AI Product Launch of the Year: Next Best Offer (Canada) BMO's Next Best Offer solution uses AI to deliver personalised product offers that align with each client's unique financial journey - transforming the retail banking experience.

Outstanding Use of AI in Customer Personalisation: Next Best Offer (Canada) The Next Best Offer solution also was recognized for its scalable two-stage AI optimization, enabling unified client engagement.



Further, BMO My Financial Progress received two awards for digital and customer experience innovation. Available through BMO's Mobile Banking app and Online Banking, this innovative, digital goal planning platform helps clients create personalised and adaptive plans, gain comprehensive insights into their finances, and access personalised strategies to help them reach their goals.

Digital Banker Banking Innovation Awards

Excellence in Digital Innovation – North America: BMO My Financial Progress (Canada)

Qorus-Infosys Finacle Banking Innovation Awards

Customer Experience Innovation: BMO My Financial Progress (Canada)

"This recognition highlights how our AI-powered, data-driven solutions are transforming the banking experience and creating meaningful outcomes for our clients," said Kristin Milchanowski, Chief AI & Data Officer, BMO. "By placing empathy at the centre of every innovation, we're providing faster, more practical, and personalised ways to help clients make smarter financial decisions."

The Global Retail Banking Innovation Awards is a global program recognizing industry organizations spearheading new standards of innovation in retail banking. The awards honor excellence in the financial services industries for outstanding achievements in digitally led experiences.

The Qorus-Infosys Finacle Banking Innovation Awards is a global competition showcasing innovation that leverages emerging technologies and responds to developments and opportunities in banking.

BMO continues to pave the way as a digitally enabled, future-ready bank, focused on delivering leading digital experiences that help clients make real financial progress. This recognition contributes to BMO's Digital First journey and builds on the bank's strong track record of industry recognitions.

For more information about the Global Retail Banking Innovation Awards, please visit: www.thedigitalbanker.com/awards/global-retail-banking-innovation-awards/.

For more information about the Qorus-Infosys Finacle Banking Innovation Awards, please visit: https://www.qorusglobal.com/award/28954-qorus-infosys-finacle-banking-innovation-awards-2025.

