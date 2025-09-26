45% plan on providing financial support to their children and/or grandchildren within the next year.

Over one-in-five (22%) of Gen Z rely on family support to meet their general expenses

Nearly two-in-five (37%) are responsible for the well-being of aging parents or in-laws and 15% are also raising children at the same time.

TORONTO, Sept. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - A special report from the BMO Real Financial Progress Index explores the growing financial interdependence among generations, revealing parents and grandparents are increasingly expected to support adult children.

The BMO survey found that while nearly three quarters (73%) of Canadian parents and grandparents plan on leaving an inheritance to their children and/or grandchildren, nearly half (45%) plan on providing financial support to their adult children and/or grandchildren in the next year. Many young Canadians increasingly rely on intergenerational financial support to help with daily expenses and costs including childcare, housing and more.

Expecting Financial Support from Parents and/or Grandparents in the Next Year Gen Z Millennials General expenses 22 % 14 % Student and/or education loans 16 % 6 % Child-related costs (i.e. clothes, toys, food, childcare, tutoring, activities etc.) 13 % 11 % RESP contributions 10 % 8 % Contributions towards a down payment for a home 8 % 8 %

Planning Financial Support for Children and/or Grandchildren in the Next Year Parents and

Grandparents General expenses 23 % Child-related costs (i.e. clothes, toys, food, childcare, tutoring, activities, etc.) 16 % RESP contributions 9 % Student and/or education loans 9 % Contribution towards a down payment for a home and/or their child 6 %

The majority (88%) of Canadians believe parents need to be concerned about their children's economic future given the current economic outlook. Among those with increased concerns about inflation in the past three months, 88% are worried about their children's education, financial future and career prospects.

"The Canadian labour market has weakened considerably in recent years, first driven by past interest rate hikes and a surging supply of labour, and now a highly uncertain trade backdrop weighing on the economy. Nowhere are these factors more apparent than in the youth job market – the unemployment rate for people aged 15-to-24 years has jumped to 14.5% as of August, more than twice the national rate of 7.1%," said Shelly Kaushik, Senior Economist, BMO. "Wage growth for this group has also cooled significantly, at 1.2% year over year in August compared to 3.2% for all workers. In the three years to August, wages for youth have risen at a 3.6% annualized rate, lagging the national pace of 4.4%, and the 6.6% growth in rents, the 4.7% increase in homeownership costs and a 4.3% rise in grocery prices."

With the growing reliance on intergenerational support, the survey examines the scale of asset transfers and how Canadians and their families are navigating shifting expectations around financial support and inheritances:

The Great Wealth Transfer: Nearly three quarters (73%) of Canadians plan on leaving an inheritance to their children and/or grandchildren, 69% intend to pass on personal property such as jewelry, art, collectibles, etc., 65% plan on transferring real estate or property and over a quarter (27%) have a desire to pass down the family business. Nearly one in five (19%) will pass down debt to the next generation.

Great Expectations: Over half of Gen Z (53%) and Millennials (51%) expect to receive a cash inheritance from their parents and/or grandparents through a trust or will, with one-in-five Gen Z (21%) and Millennials (19%) having already received some or all of their inheritance or expect to receive it while their parents are still alive. Approximately half of Gen Z (53%) and Millennials (46%) anticipate inheriting personal property such as jewelry, art, collectables, etc., while over two-in-five expect to receive real estate and/or property (Gen Z: 46%; Millennials: 42%) and investments (Gen Z: 41%; Millennials: 40%). Nearly a third (32%) of Gen Z and a quarter (23%) of Millennials expect to inherit the family business.

From Nest to Never-Ending Nurture: 82% believe parents must continue to support their children financially into adulthood. Nearly a third (29%) believe this support should last for as long as the parents are alive.



"As many young Canadians navigate the current economic environment, parents and grandparents understandably want to help alleviate some of the financial pressures – from rising housing costs to education and childcare," said Anthony (Tony) Tintinalli, Head, Specialized Sales, BMO. "While support can make a meaningful difference, it is important to strike a balance between generosity and protecting your own long-term financial health. We encourage families to assess their goals, set clear boundaries around what they can sustainably provide, and work with a financial advisor to build a plan that empowers – not enables – loved ones, and helps you make real financial progress together."

"Estate planning at its core is about facilitating the transfer of wealth across multiple generations and in our practice, many families have the desire to transfer some of their wealth while they are still alive and able to see the benefits this can have on their loved ones," said Lydia Potocnik, Vice-President and Regional Director, Estate and Trust Services, BMO Private Wealth. "Fostering open communication among the generations about wealth, legacy plans and shared family goals and values, is an important step as our experts provide guidance and develop plans to help optimize the growth and transfer of wealth, helping future generations continue to grow and prosper over time. Proactive estate planning allows families to make these decisions with confidence, ensuring gifts are structured effectively, tax implications are minimized, and legacy goals are preserved."

The Sandwich Generation

The survey also examines the growing pressures faced by the sandwich generation – those simultaneously caring for aging relatives and younger dependents.

Caught in the Middle: Nearly two-in-five (37%) Canadians are responsible for the financial and emotional well-being of aging parents or in-laws, with 15% also raising children at home. 30% are caring for other older family members and 25% are supporting relatives with special needs. 28% are still responsible for the financial and emotional well-being of their adult children and 18% are helping raise their grandchildren.

Financially Pressed and Emotionally Stretched: Over half (52%) of Canadians expect children to help support their parents in retirement, however 78% worry about their own ability to save for this milestone.

Younger Generations Spread Thin: Gen Z (51%) and Millennials (48%) are more likely than any other generation to manage the financial and emotional care of aging parents – often while raising children and managing their own finances.



BMO Helps Families Make Real Financial Progress

BMO offers tips to help families manage the financial pressures of multi-generational caregiving:

Prioritize Personal Financial Health: Before extending financial support to others, it is important to ensure personal savings, retirement plans, and emergency funds are on track. Supporting loved ones shouldn't come at the expense of long-term security.

Before extending financial support to others, it is important to ensure personal savings, retirement plans, and emergency funds are on track. Supporting loved ones shouldn't come at the expense of long-term security. Create a Multi-Generational Budget: Include caregiving costs, child-related expenses, and support for adult children in a household budget. A clear view of monthly obligations can help plan and avoid financial surprises.

Include caregiving costs, child-related expenses, and support for adult children in a household budget. A clear view of monthly obligations can help plan and avoid financial surprises. Set Boundaries Around Financial Support: Assess existing financial responsibilities and debts in order to define what support can be offered – whether it is a one-time gift, ongoing help with bills, or housing. Open conversations with family members can help manage expectations and reduce stress.

Assess existing financial responsibilities and debts in order to define what support can be offered – whether it is a one-time gift, ongoing help with bills, or housing. Open conversations with family members can help manage expectations and reduce stress. Plan for Caregiving Costs: For those caring for aging parents or relatives with special needs, factor in medical expenses, home modifications, and potential long-term care. Look into government programs and benefits that may help offset costs.

For those caring for aging parents or relatives with special needs, factor in medical expenses, home modifications, and potential long-term care. Look into government programs and benefits that may help offset costs. Establish Estate and Legacy Protections: Work with a financial advisor to create or update wills, establish trusts if needed, and ensure the estate plan reflects caregiving responsibilities and inheritance goals.

Work with a financial advisor to create or update wills, establish trusts if needed, and ensure the estate plan reflects caregiving responsibilities and inheritance goals. Seek Advice: A financial advisor can help clients build a personalized plan that balances caregiving responsibilities with their own financial goals – whether it is saving for retirement, buying a home, or supporting their children's education.

To learn more about how BMO can help clients make financial progress, visit www.bmo.com/main/personal.

About the BMO Real Financial Progress Index

Launched in February 2021, the BMO Real Financial Progress Index is an indicator of how consumers feel about their personal finances and whether they are making financial progress. The index aims to spark dialogue that will help consumers reach their financial goals and to humanize a topic that causes anxiety for many – money.

The research detailed in this document was conducted by Ipsos in Canada from June 10 to July 17, 2025. A sample of n=2,501 adults ages 18+ in Canada were collected. Quotas and weighting were used to ensure the composition of the samples reflects that of the Canadian population according to census parameters. The surveys have a credibility interval of +/- 2.4 per cent 19 times out of 20, of what the results would have been had all Canadian adults 18+ been surveyed.

About BMO Financial Group

BMO Financial Group is the seventh largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.4 trillion as of July 31, 2025. Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to 13 million customers across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and inclusive society.

SOURCE BMO Financial Group

Media Contact: Anke Suwanda, Toronto, [email protected], (416) 867-3996