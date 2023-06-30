CALGARY, AB, June 30, 2023 /CNW/ - BMO and Immigrant Services Calgary (ISC) is celebrating the opening of a new branch inside ISC's Gateway Newcomer Centre located in downtown Calgary. The exclusive strategic relationship provides newcomers with seamless banking services, customised advice and learning resources needed to help make real financial progress as they embark on the next chapter of their lives.

Newcomers can now conveniently receive trusted guidance about settling in Calgary, employment opportunities and on essential financial topics including building credit history, establishing saving habits and building long-term wealth, at the BMO branch located inside the Gateway Newcomer Centre. BMO staff are available on-site to answer questions and offer services in English, Mandarin, Ukrainian and Russian to help newcomers at the start of their settlement journey. If on-site staff are unable to assist in a language of choice, the branch can direct customers to another BMO professional, where the bank provides services in over 15 languages in Calgary.

In addition to offering banking services and financial advice, BMO will be a primary sponsor the ISC Immigrants of Distinction awards.

"With the opening of this new branch, we are meeting our customers where they are and delivering convenient tools and resources that will set them up for success for years to come," said John MacAulay, Regional President, Prairies Central, BMO. "The opportunity to co-locate a new BMO branch within the Gateway Newcomer Centre is a meaningful step to supporting newcomers at the start of their settlement journey and empower them to make progress in building their new lives in Alberta."

"BMO is committed to supporting newcomers however we can as they adjust to life in Canada," said Gayle Ramsay, Head, Everyday Banking, Segment & Customer Growth, BMO. "Alongside the state-of-the-art digital banking tools, financial literacy education programs, and other resources including BMO's NewStart program, this latest branch opening at Gateway Newcomer Centre highlights BMO's dedication to helping newcomers to Canada make real financial progress."

"Ensuring our newcomer clients have easy access to vital services is of utmost importance to Immigrant Services Calgary," said Shirley Philips, Interim CEO, Immigrant Services Calgary. "As an organization focused on unleashing the economic potential of newcomers, we are excited to be co-located with BMO at our Gateway Newcomer Welcome Centre in downtown Calgary. This unique partnership recognizes the importance of connecting newcomers to financial resources, including financial literacy programs and banking products to help them settle and succeed in their new home."

BMO Helps Newcomers to Canada Make Real Financial Progress:

BMO's NewStart Program : BMO's NewStart program provides customers with a suite of best-in-class, personalized, no-fee banking products, including chequing and savings accounts, customized mortgage options, credit with no credit history, investments and worldwide money transfers to establish their finances.





BMO SmartProgress : To help with their transition, BMO SmartProgress is a free online financial education program that provides newcomers with a customized, on-demand and interactive learning experience. This financial literacy platform is geared to help educate newcomers on the Canadian banking system and assist them in creating good financial habits while starting their new lives. It features bite-sized content, including videos and tools, to give newcomers a better understanding of complex financial topics, including budgeting and credit management, homeownership and investing in their future.





BMO Newcomer Talent Program: In 2022, amidst a series of global crises driving a record number of people to resettle in North America , BMO also introduced its Newcomer Talent Program, a recruitment program for displaced persons, immigrants and refugees, providing support and creating employment opportunities for newcomers to Canada and the United States . This Program includes personalized recruitment pages that makes it easy for jobseekers to introduce themselves to BMO and explore job opportunities in both Canada and the United States .





Pre-Arrival Account Opening: In April 2023 , BMO enhanced and expanded its NewStart® Pre-Arrival Account Opening program to help newcomers easily transition to their lives in Canada . This is an industry-leading account opening capability, allowing online applicants in eligible jurisdictions to have their BMO Pre-Arrival bank account applications processed instantly. The program is available to residents of several countries that are a part of the Government of Canada's Student Direct Stream accelerated student visa application process.

To learn more about how BMO can help customers make financial progress visit www.bmo.com/main/personal.

BMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.25 trillion as of April 30, 2023. Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to over 13 million customers across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future and inclusive society.

