TORONTO, June 30, 2022 /CNW/ - For the 12th and eighth consecutive year, respectively, BMO has been recognized as the Best Private Bank and Best Commercial Bank in Canada by World Finance Magazine. BMO has also taken the top spot as the Best Retail Bank in Canada.

The 2022 World Finance Banking Awards recognize BMO's commitment to fostering client-centric relationships, driving digital innovation and transformation, and its comprehensive understanding of evolving client needs and industry developments. BMO's enterprise-wide and cross-border connectivity enables the bank to provide clients a full range of investment and commercial banking products and services.

The annual World Finance Banking Awards recognize industry leaders, eminent individuals, exemplary teams, and distinguished organizations which represent the benchmark of achievement and best practices in a variety of fields. Award winners and nominees are selected by a judging panel of financial journalists as well as by readers and subscribers of World Finance Magazine.

Quotes

"For the first time in six years World Finance Magazine has included a Best Retail Bank category for Canada, and BMO is thrilled to take the top spot. This recognition further solidifies BMO's commitment to our retail banking customers, our efforts to accelerate growth, and an overall focus on providing customers with an exceptional experience in every interaction to help them make real financial progress."

- Erminia (Ernie) Johannson, Group Head, North American Personal and Business Banking at BMO Financial Group

"For the 12th consecutive year, BMO Private Wealth is pleased to be recognized by World Finance Magazine for our excellence in Private Banking. BMO is mindful of the client experience at every turn and our agile and innovative approach to cultivating and growing client relationships has established the best-in-industry standards year after year. As we look to the path forward, we are encouraged to continue evolving our client-first experiences to help Canada's top affluent families navigate the complexities of managing their wealth and achieve their financial goals."

- Meghan Meger, Co-Head, BMO Private Wealth Canada

- Geoff Newton, Co-Head, BMO Private Wealth Canada

"We are honoured to be recognized by World Finance Magazine for the eighth consecutive year as Best Commercial Bank in Canada for our continued commitment to support our clients with the resources and strength of a bank with global capabilities, and the local knowledge to customize solutions to fit their distinct needs. At BMO, we strongly believe that a bank should be more than a source for financing or products to manage your cash flow, and this important recognition is proof that our clients feel the difference when they work with us. We will continue to provide exceptional guidance, access to capital, risk management, research and a global distribution network that will help connect and grow our clients' businesses."

- Christine Cooper, Head, Canadian Commercial Banking, BMO Financial Group

- Nadim Hirji, Head, Canadian Commercial Banking, BMO Financial Group

For more information please visit:

BMO Private Wealth: bmo.com/privatewealth

BMO Commercial Banking: bmo.com/commercial

BMO Retail Banking: bmo.com/main/personal

To learn more about the World Finance Banking Awards, visit: https://www.worldfinance.com/banking-awards

About BMO Financial Group

Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $1.04 trillion as of April 30, 2022, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

