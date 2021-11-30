TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2021 /CNW/ - BMO Private Investment Counsel Inc., the manager of BMO Private U.S. Equity Portfolio and BMO Private International Equity Portfolio (collectively, the "Portfolios"), today announced sub-advisor changes to the Portfolios.

Effective on or about December 16, 2021, Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC will replace BMO Asset Management Corp. ("BMOAM Corp.") as a sub-advisor for the Portfolios and BMOAM Corp. will cease to act as a sub-advisor for the Portfolios.

There will be no changes to the Portfolios' fundamental investment objectives or to their investment risk ratings as a result of these changes.

