BMO Private Banking Named Best Private Bank in Canada for 10th Consecutive Year

TORONTO, July 27, 2020 /CNW/ - BMO Private Banking, part of BMO Private Wealth, has been awarded Best Private Bank Canada, 2020 by World Finance Magazine. BMO Private Banking received this distinction from the international publication for the 10th consecutive year.

The 2020 World Finance Banking Awards recognized BMO Private Banking for: its leading strategic private banking footprint across the regions served; strong digital adoption; innovative and holistic client centric approach; and diverse personalized advice-based products and solutions to meet the evolving needs of key segments.

"Being recognized as the best private bank in Canada for ten consecutive years is validation of our team's ongoing commitment to meeting the evolving needs of our clients and serving them to the very highest standards," said Andrew Auerbach, Executive Vice President & Head, BMO Private Wealth Canada and Asia. "Looking forward, we are focused on delivering best-in-class experiences to our clients and continuing to evolve our products and services to help clients achieve real financial progress."

The annual World Finance Banking Awards recognize industry leaders, eminent individuals, exemplary teams, and distinguished organizations which represent the benchmark of achievement and best practices in a variety of fields. Award winners and nominees are selected by a judging panel of financial journalists as well as by readers and subscribers of World Finance Magazine.

For more information on BMO Private Banking, please visit bmo.com/privatebanking.

For more information on the World Finance awards, please visit http://www.worldfinance.com/awards.

About BMO Financial Group

Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $987 billion as of April 30, 2020, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

SOURCE BMO Financial Group

For further information: Media Contact: Olivia Fraczkowski, Toronto - [email protected], 416-867-3996