BMO partnership with Instacart unlocks enhanced savings opportunities for grocery delivery purchases for eligible BMO credit cardholders.

TORONTO, Oct. 29, 2025 /CNW/ - BMO and Instacart today announced a multi-year partnership offering eligible Canadian BMO credit cardholders more opportunities to make real financial progress through meaningful savings on everyday essentials like grocery delivery.

Through this partnership, eligible BMO credit cardholders in Canada can now enroll and receive exclusive Instacart benefits, providing them with enhanced convenience, savings and flexibility:

Premium BMO credit cardholders with a World and World Elite Mastercard or a Visa Infinite or Visa Infinite Privilege credit card will receive six months complimentary Instacart+ membership and a $10 monthly coupon they can use on grocery purchases of $50 or more made on Instacart – delivering up to $120 in annual value (requires Instacart+ membership). Plus, they receive one year of Instacart+ for $79 – a $20 savings – then $99 annually thereafter.

All other eligible BMO credit cardholders can enjoy three months complimentary Instacart+ membership and a $5 monthly coupon on grocery purchases of $50 or more made on Instacart, offering up to $60 in annual value (requires Instacart+ membership). Plus, they receive one year of Instacart+ for $79 – a $20 savings – then $99 annually thereafter.

"BMO is focused on delivering experiences that reflect our clients' evolving needs from how they choose to shop to how they manage their daily routines," said Andras Lazar, Head, Product, Partnerships & Innovation, North America Retail and Small Business Cards, BMO. "We are excited to partner with Instacart, an organization that shares our commitment to helping consumers save time and money and make real financial progress. Our partnership provides our clients with access to a broad range of grocery retailers, giving them convenience, more opportunities to save and a high level of flexibility."

"We're excited to team up with BMO to make everyday grocery shopping more rewarding for Canadian consumers," said Kirstie McCarter, Head of Partnerships at Instacart. "With this partnership, eligible BMO credit cardholders can enjoy an Instacart+ membership, monthly savings, and access to grocers and retailers across Canada – making it easier than ever for customers to get the groceries and essentials they need most, delivered right to their door."

Eligible BMO cardholders can learn more about their exclusive Instacart benefits at www.bmo.com/InstacartPerk. Benefits are valid through October 31, 2027.

To learn more about how BMO can help clients make financial progress, visit www.bmo.com/main/personal .

