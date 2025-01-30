BMO's new CDRs for Mercedes-Benz (MB), Nestlé (NEST),Toyota (TOYM), Honda (HNDA) and Nintendo (NTDO) will trade on Cboe Canada

TORONTO, Jan. 30, 2025 /CNW/ - Bank of Montreal (BMO) today announced the launch of five new CDRs offering investors enhanced access to international companies. BMO's initial launch includes Europe-based Mercedes-Benz and Nestlé in addition to three of Japan's most recognized companies - Toyota, Honda and Nintendo.

BMO's new CDRs offer Canadian investors an efficient way to gain exposure to international companies in Canadian dollars while reducing the risk associated with currency fluctuations. BMO plans to launch additional CDRs for Canadian investors in the coming months.

"BMO's CDRs are a made-in-Canada solution that offer investors greater access to companies that trade in foreign markets, while minimizing the currency risk associated with investing overseas," said Bill Bamber, CEO, BMO Global Asset Management. "We look forward to expanding our CDR product lineup in Canada to meet the needs of investors seeking greater accessibility to world-class companies."

BMO's CDRs will also offer an efficient price point for many investors, with the new offerings being priced in Canadian dollars and having an opening share price of approximately $10.

Invest Overseas with Ease and Reduce Currency Uncertainty

BMO's CDRs minimize the risk associated with currency fluctuations when trading international companies, eliminating the need to convert Canadian dollars to foreign currency. Reducing currency uncertainty allows investors to focus on a company's fundamentals when making investment decisions.

BMO's CDRs Offer Enhanced Access for Investors

CDRs are a simple and effective way to invest in some of the largest companies with global reach. Buying a single stock in foreign markets like Germany, Switzerland or Japan may be a difficult task for investors based in Canada, but BMO's CDRs will trade on Cboe Canada, offering easy access to these companies across several platforms – for individual investors or through an advisor.

BMO's new CDRs will be listed on Cboe Canada. Mercedes-Benz (MB) and Nestlé (NEST) will begin trading on February 6, 2025 and Toyota (TOYM), Honda (HNDA) and Nintendo (NTDO) will begin trading on February 10, 2025, subject to final approval by the exchange.

This material is for information purposes only. The information contained herein is not, and should not be construed as, investment, tax or legal advice to any party.

An investment in CDRs issued by BMO may not be suitable for all investors. Important information about these investment products is contained in the short form base shelf prospectus and prospectus supplement for each series of CDRs (together, the "Prospectus"). Purchasers are directed to www.sedarplus.ca or to bmogam.com to obtain copies of the Prospectus and related disclosure before purchasing CDRs of a particular series. The information contained herein is not a recommendation to purchase these investment products.

Each series of CDRs relates to a single class of equity securities (the "Underlying Shares") of an issuer incorporated outside of Canada (the "Underlying Issuer"). For each series of CDRs, the Prospectus will provide additional information regarding such series, including information regarding the Underlying Issuer and Underlying Shares for such series. Neither BMO and its affiliates nor any other person involved in the distribution of CDRs accepts any responsibility for any disclosure provided by any Underlying Issuer (including information contained herein or in the Prospectus that has been extracted from any Underlying Issuer's publicly disseminated disclosure).

BMO Global Asset Management is a brand name under which BMO Asset Management Inc. and BMO Investments Inc. operate. Each series of CDRs is only offered to investors in Canada in accordance with applicable laws and regulatory requirements.

"BMO (M-bar roundel symbol)" is a registered trademark of Bank of Montreal, used under licence.

