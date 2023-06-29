New launch features five new tickers

TORONTO, June 29, 2023 /CNW/ - BMO Investments Inc., the manager of the BMO Mutual Funds, today announced the launch of an exchange traded series offered by the following BMO Mutual Funds: BMO Global Equity Fund (NEO: BGEQ); BMO Global Health Care Fund (NEO: BGHC); BMO Global Infrastructure Fund (NEO: BGIF); BMO Global Innovators Fund (NEO: BGIN); and BMO Global REIT Fund (NEO: BGRT).

Each of BGEQ, BGHC, BGIF, BGIN and BGRT have closed their initial offering of exchange traded units and will begin trading today on the NEO Exchange Inc. (operating under the brand name of Cboe Canada).

"We continue to build out our innovative suite of active exchange traded series to provide investors with more choice when it comes to portfolio construction to help them make financial progress," said Kevin Gopaul, President and Chief Commercial Officer, BMO Global Asset Management. "Our new funds provide solutions for investors seeking exposure to key sectors that are designed to be flexible and scalable to respond to today's macro environment."

BMO Global Equity Fund (NEO: BGEQ) (series A, T6, F, F6, I, Advisor Series and Active ETF Series units). This fund seeks to provide a long-term growth of capital through investment in a portfolio of equity securities of publicly-traded companies from around the world with significant growth potential. As part of its investment objectives, the fund invests primarily in equities of companies that trade on recognized exchanges in countries around the world.

(series A, T6, F, F6, I, Advisor Series and Active ETF Series units). This fund seeks to provide a long-term growth of capital through investment in a portfolio of equity securities of publicly-traded companies from around the world with significant growth potential. As part of its investment objectives, the fund invests primarily in equities of companies that trade on recognized exchanges in countries around the world. BMO Global Health Care Fund (NEO: BGHC) (series A, F, I, Advisor Series and Active ETF Series units). This fund seeks to increase the value of an investment over the long term by investing primarily in companies that operate in, or are expected to benefit from, health care related businesses from around the world.

(series A, F, I, Advisor Series and Active ETF Series units). This fund seeks to increase the value of an investment over the long term by investing primarily in companies that operate in, or are expected to benefit from, health care related businesses from around the world. BMO Global Infrastructure Fund (NEO: BGIF) (series A, F, I, Advisor Series and Active ETF Series units). This fund seeks to achieve a high level of total return, including dividend income and capital gains, by investing primarily in companies that operate in, or are expected to benefit from, infrastructure related businesses from around the world. The fund may also invest in fixed income securities of such companies.

(series A, F, I, Advisor Series and Active ETF Series units). This fund seeks to achieve a high level of total return, including dividend income and capital gains, by investing primarily in companies that operate in, or are expected to benefit from, infrastructure related businesses from around the world. The fund may also invest in fixed income securities of such companies. BMO Global Innovators Fund (NEO: BGIN) (series A, T6, F, F6, I, Advisor Series and Active ETF Series units). This fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth by investing primarily in equity and equity-related securities of companies involved in the development of innovative products, processes or services and companies that may benefit from these innovations from around the world.

(series A, T6, F, F6, I, Advisor Series and Active ETF Series units). This fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth by investing primarily in equity and equity-related securities of companies involved in the development of innovative products, processes or services and companies that may benefit from these innovations from around the world. BMO Global REIT Fund (NEO: BGRT) (series A, F, I, Advisor Series and Active ETF Series units). This fund seeks to increase the value of an investment over the long term by investing primarily in REITs and equity securities of real estate operating companies and/or companies that provide services to the real estate industry from around the world.

More information is available at bmoetfs.com

Today's listing of BGEQ, BGHC, BGIF, BGIN and BGRT builds on BMO ETFs' comprehensive suite of strategies across mandates, asset classes and geographies, providing effective portfolio solutions for investors. Further information about BGEQ, BGHC, BGIF, BGIN and BGRT can be found at BMO Global Asset Management's ETF Centre.

Commissions, management fees and expenses (if applicable) all may be associated with investments in mutual funds. Trailing commissions may be associated with investments in certain series of securities of mutual funds. Please read the fund facts, ETF facts or simplified prospectus of the relevant mutual fund before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Distributions are not guaranteed and are subject to change and/or elimination.

For a summary of the risks of an investment in the BMO Mutual Funds, please see the specific risks set out in the simplified prospectus. ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds trade like stocks, fluctuate in market value and may trade at a discount to their net asset value, which may increase the risk of loss. Distributions are not guaranteed and are subject to change and/or elimination.

BMO Mutual Funds are managed by BMO Investments Inc., which is an investment fund manager and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal.

®/™Registered trademarks/trademark of Bank of Montreal, used under licence.

About BMO Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)

BMO Exchange Traded Funds has been an ETF provider in Canada for more than 12 years, with over 100 strategies, over 25 per cent market share in Canada1, and $87.7 billion in assets under management. BMO ETFs are designed to stay ahead of market trends and provide compelling solutions to help advisors and investors. This includes a comprehensive suite of ETFs developed in Canada for Canadians, such as cost effective core equity ETFs following market leading indexes, and a broad range of fixed income ETFs; solution-based ETFs responding to client demand; and innovation with smart beta ETFs, as well as combining active and passive investing with ETF series of active mutual funds.

1 Morningstar, December 2022

About BMO Financial Group

BMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.25 trillion as of April 30, 2023. Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to over 13 million customers across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future and inclusive society.

SOURCE BMO Financial Group

For further information: Media Contact: Jeff Roman, Toronto, [email protected], (416) 867-3996