TORONTO, Sept. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - BMO Investments Inc. (BMOII) today launched the BMO Sustainable Portfolios, a new suite of solutions that invest in companies committed to positive environmental, social and governance (ESG) outcomes.

"We are excited to continue expanding our responsible investment offerings, and build off the success of our ESG ETFs and Sustainable Opportunities mutual funds," said Mark Raes, Head of Product, BMO Global Asset Management Canada. "We are proud of our 35-year history in responsible investing, and are firmly committed to advancing the ESG dialogue. These funds will provide Canadians with all-in-one solutions to align their investments with their values, while also achieving their investment goals."

These portfolios combine equity and fixed income ETFs designed to represent the performance of companies that have high ESG ratings relative to their peers, as well as actively managed mutual funds that can provide risk mitigation and the potential to outperform the market.

BMO Investments Inc.'s new portfolios include:

BMO Sustainable Income Portfolio

BMO Sustainable Conservative Portfolio

BMO Sustainable Balanced Portfolio

BMO Sustainable Growth Portfolio

For more information on the BMO Sustainable Portfolios, please visit bmo.com/sustainable.

BMO Global Asset Management is a brand name that comprises BMO Asset Management Inc., BMO Investments Inc., BMO Asset Management Corp., BMO Asset Management Limited and BMO's specialized investment management firms.

BMO Mutual Funds are managed by BMO Investments Inc., which is an investment fund manager and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal.

