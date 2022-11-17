New BMO Funds with ETF Series to build out portfolio growth sleeves

BMO ARK Genomic Revolution Fund, BMO ARK Innovation Fund, BMO ARK Next Generation Internet Fund (collectively, the "BMO ARK Funds"), managed by Cathie Wood's ARK Investment Management LLC use thematic fund strategies focused on disruptive innovation

TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - BMO Investments Inc., the manager of the BMO Mutual Funds, today announced the launch of three funds focused on disruptive innovation managed by ARK Investment Management LLC ("ARK" or "ARK Invest"), including the BMO ARK Innovation Fund.

BMO ARK Funds' portfolio companies are at the forefront of technology-enabled innovation across economic sectors with the potential for long-term growth. The funds offer a constant focus on secular trends and disruptive innovation that can complement traditional strategies and core portfolios.

"We are excited to be partnering with ARK to offer innovation-focused ETFs and mutual funds to help investors build better and stronger portfolios that are well positioned for growth," said Kevin Gopaul, President, ETFs, BMO Global Asset Management. "Based on the strength and expertise of the ARK team, these three new BMO ARK funds are expertly positioned to benefit from important long-term trends in the market."

"Leveraging BMO's powerful scale and distribution network, we are proud to make our existing ETF strategies available for more investors in Canada by launching the BMO ARK Funds," said Cathie Wood, Chief Executive Offer and Chief Investment Officer, ARK. "We believe innovation is key to growth in a portfolio. The global economy is undergoing one of the largest technological transformations in history, displacing industry incumbents and creating new leaders, enablers, and beneficiaries of disruptive innovation. We strive to give all investors access to these exponential opportunities."

Founded by Catherine (Cathie) Wood in 2014, ARK Investment Management LLC has USD $23.1 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2022 and focuses solely on offering investment solutions to capture disruptive innovation.

BMO ARK Funds

BMO ARK Genomic Revolution Fund (series A, F, I, Advisor Series and ETF Series units). This Fund invests primarily in global equity securities of companies across various sectors that are focused on and are expected to substantially benefit from extending and enhancing the quality of human and other life by incorporating technological and scientific developments and advancements in genomics into their business such as CRISPR, targeted therapeutics, bioinformatics, molecular diagnostics, stem cells and agricultural biology that have the potential for changing the way the world works.





(series A, F, I, Advisor Series and ETF Series units). This Fund invests primarily in global equity securities of companies across various sectors involved in the development of technologically enabled products or services associated with fintech innovation, genomic innovation, industrial innovation, and next generation internet innovation that have the potential for changing the way the world works. BMO ARK Next Generation Internet Fund (series A, F, I, Advisor Series and ETF Series units). This Fund invests primarily in global equity securities of companies across various sectors focused on and expected to benefit from shifting the bases of technology infrastructure to the cloud, enabling mobile, new and local services, such as companies that rely on or benefit from the increased use of shared technology, infrastructure and services, internet-based products and services, new payment methods, big data, the internet of things, and social distribution and media that have the potential for changing the way the world works.

More information is available at: BMO ARK Funds.

The offering of ETF Series units of BMO ARK Genomic Revolution Fund (Ticker: ARKG), BMO ARK Innovation Fund (Ticker: ARKK), and BMO ARK Next Generation Internet Fund (Ticker: ARKW) has closed and they will begin trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange today.

Today's listing of the new BMO ARK ETF Series builds on BMO ETFs comprehensive suite of strategies across mandates, asset classes, and geographies, providing effective portfolio solutions for investors. Further information about BMO ETFs can be found at BMO Global Asset Management's ETF Centre.

®/™Registered trademarks/trademark of Bank of Montreal, used under licence.

BMO Global Asset Management is a brand name under which BMO Asset Management Inc. and BMO Investments Inc. operate.

BMO Mutual Funds are managed by BMO Investments Inc., which is an investment fund manager and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal.

Commissions, trailing commissions (if applicable), management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Trailing commissions may be associated with investments in certain series of securities of mutual funds. Please read the fund facts, ETF facts or the simplified prospectus of the relevant mutual fund before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Distributions are not guaranteed and are subject to change and/or elimination. For a summary of the risks of an investment in BMO Mutual Funds, please see the specific risks set out in the simplified prospectus. ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds trade like stocks, fluctuate in market value and may trade at a discount to their net asset value, which may increase the risk of loss.

About BMO Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)

BMO Exchange Traded Funds has been a leading ETF provider in Canada for more than 11 years, with over 100 strategies, over 25 per cent market share in Canada1, and $80.6 billion in assets under management. BMO ETFs are designed to stay ahead of market trends and provide compelling solutions to help advisors and investors. This includes a comprehensive suite of ETFs developed in Canada for Canadians, such as cost effective core equity ETFs following market leading indexes, and a broad range of fixed income ETFs; solution-based ETFs responding to client demand; and innovation with smart beta ETFs, as well as combining active and passive investing with ETF series of active mutual funds.

1Morningstar, December 2021

About ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC is a U.S. federally registered investment adviser and privately held investment firm. Specializing in thematic investing in disruptive innovation, the firm is rooted in over 40 years of experience in identifying and investing in innovations that should change the way the world works. Through its open research process, ARK identifies companies that it believes are leading and benefiting from cross-sector innovations such as robotics, energy storage, genomic sequencing, artificial intelligence, and blockchain technology. ARK's investment strategies include Autonomous Technology and Robotics, Next Generation Internet, Genomic Revolution, Fintech Innovation, Space Exploration & Innovation, 3D Printing, Israel Innovative Technology, Venture Capital, and the overall ARK Disruptive Innovation Strategy. For more information about ARK, its offerings, and original research, please visit www.ark-invest.com.

About BMO Financial Group

Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $1.07 trillion as of July 31, 2022, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

