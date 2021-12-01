TORONTO, Dec. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - BMO Investments Inc., the manager of the BMO Mutual Funds, today announced the launch of ETF Series units for the BMO Money Market Fund.

BMO Money Market Fund – ETF Series' (Ticker: ZMMK) objective is to provide capital preservation by investing in a portfolio of high-quality money market instruments issued by governments and corporations in Canada.

To support this objective, the portfolio manager selects high-quality money market instruments that mature in less than 365 days and have an average term of 90 days or less to reset date and 180 days to maturity date.

The offering of ETF Series units of the fund has closed and it will begin trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange today.

"We're pleased to be expanding our ETF shelf to include ETF Series units of BMO Money Market Fund," said Mark Raes, Head of Product, BMO Global Asset Management Canada. "ZMMK provides a solution for investors looking for a liquidity sleeve, or a place to hold their cash as they assess the market for other investments."

Further information about BMO ETFs and ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds can be found at www.bmo.com/etfs.

Commissions, trailing commissions (if applicable), management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the fund facts, ETF facts or the simplified prospectus of the relevant mutual fund before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Mutual fund securities are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or by any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurances that BMO Money Market Fund will be able to maintain its net asset value per security at a constant amount or that the full amount of your investment in this fund will be returned to you. Distributions are not guaranteed and are subject to change and/or elimination. For a summary of the risks of an investment in BMO Mutual Funds, please see the specific risks set out in the simplified prospectus. ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds trade like stocks, fluctuate in market value and may trade at a discount to their net asset value, which may increase the risk of loss.

