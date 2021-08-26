Also announces proposed fund merger, proposed investment objective changes, and management fee and administration fee reductions

TORONTO, Aug. 26, 2021 /CNW/ - BMO Investments Inc. ("BMOII"), the manager of the BMO Mutual Funds, announced today the qualification of Series F and Series F6 securities for the following funds on or about August 27, 2021:

Fund Series BMO Ascent™ Balanced Portfolio Series F6 BMO Ascent™ Conservative Portfolio Series F6 BMO Ascent™ Equity Growth Portfolio Series F6 BMO Ascent™ Growth Portfolio Series F6 BMO Ascent™ Income Portfolio Series F6 BMO Asset Allocation Fund Series F6 BMO Balanced ETF Portfolio Class Series F6 BMO Canadian Large Cap Equity Fund Series F6 BMO Diversified Income Portfolio Series F6 BMO Equity Growth ETF Portfolio Class Series F6 BMO Fixed Income ETF Portfolio Series F6 BMO FundSelect® Balanced Portfolio Series F BMO FundSelect® Equity Growth Portfolio Series F BMO FundSelect® Growth Portfolio Series F BMO FundSelect® Income Portfolio Series F BMO Global Low Volatility ETF Class Series F6 BMO Global Monthly Income Fund Series F Series F6 BMO Growth and Income Fund Series F6 BMO Growth ETF Portfolio Class Series F6 BMO Income ETF Portfolio Class Series F6 BMO Monthly High Income Fund II Series F6 BMO SelectClass® Balanced Portfolio Series F6 BMO SelectClass® Equity Growth Portfolio Series F6 BMO SelectClass® Growth Portfolio Series F6 BMO SelectClass® Income Portfolio Series F6 BMO SelectTrust® Fixed Income Portfolio Series F6 BMO Target Education 2025 Portfolio Series F BMO Target Education 2030 Portfolio Series F BMO Target Education 2035 Portfolio Series F BMO Target Education 2040 Portfolio Series F BMO Target Education Income Portfolio Series F BMO U.S. Dollar Equity Index Fund Series F BMO U.S. Dollar Money Market Fund Series F BMO U.S. Dollar Monthly Income Fund Series F6

Proposed Merger

BMOII also announced today a proposal to merge (the "Merger"), subject to obtaining all necessary securityholder and regulatory approvals, BMO Global Growth & Income Fund (the "Terminating Fund") into BMO Global Equity Fund (the "Continuing Fund").

If approved, the Merger will be effective on or about November 19, 2021 (the "Effective Date").

Approval from securityholders of the Terminating Fund will be sought at a special meeting to be held on or about November 5, 2021. If securityholders of the Series F units of the Terminating Fund do not approve the Merger, the Manager proposes to terminate the Series F units of the Terminating Fund and redeem such units prior to the Effective Date.

In advance of the meetings, a notice-and-access document will be sent to securityholders of record as at September 20, 2021.The notice-and-access document will describe the various ways in which securityholders can obtain a copy of a management information circular that contains full details of the proposed merger. The notice-and-access document and management information circular will also be available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The merger of the Terminating Fund into the Continuing Fund will be effected on a tax-deferred basis for securityholders.

If the proposed Merger is approved, it will be implemented by exchanging securities of each series of the Terminating Fund for securities of the equivalent series of the Continuing Fund in the same currency, having a net asset value on the Effective Date equal to the net asset value of the securities tendered. The Terminating Fund will be wound up as soon as reasonably possible following its Merger.

The Independent Review Committee of the Terminating Fund and the Continuing Fund has reviewed the potential conflict of interest matters related to the proposed Merger and has provided BMOII with a positive recommendation for the Merger after determining that, if implemented, the Merger would achieve a fair and reasonable result for the Terminating Fund and the Continuing Fund.

Purchases of, and switches into, securities of the Terminating Fund will be suspended at the close of business on the third business day prior to the Effective Date, except for purchases made pursuant to pre-established continuous savings plans which will be suspended as of the close of business on the fifth business day immediately preceding the Effective Date.

Securityholders of the Terminating Fund will have the right to redeem securities of, or make switches out of, the Terminating Fund up to the close of business on the business day immediately before the Effective Date.

Investment Objective Changes

BMOII today also announced proposed changes to the investment objectives (each, an "Investment Objective Change" and collectively, the "Investment Objective Changes") of BMO Global Multi-Sector Bond Fund and BMO Global Balanced Fund to add a responsible investment approach to their investment objectives.

Subject to obtaining all necessary approvals, including any approvals with respect to the ETF Series of BMO Global Multi-Sector Bond Fund, BMOII proposes to change the investment objectives for each of BMO Global Multi-Sector Bond Fund and BMO Global Balanced Fund, which will result in corresponding other changes to the funds, including:

Changes to the investment strategies to reflect a responsible investment approach; and

Changing the names of the funds to BMO Sustainable Global Multi-Sector Bond Fund and BMO Sustainable Global Balanced Fund, respectively.

If approved for each fund, the applicable Investment Objective Change will be effective on or about November 19, 2021.

Approval from unitholders of BMO Global Multi-Sector Bond Fund and BMO Global Balanced Fund will be sought at special meetings to be held on or about November 5, 2021.

In advance of the meetings, a notice-and-access document will be sent to unitholders of record as at September 20, 2021. The notice-and-access document will describe the various ways in which securityholders can obtain a copy of a management information circular that contains full details of the proposed investment objective changes. The notice-and-access document and management information circular will also be available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Fee Reduction and U.S. Dollar Purchase Option for BMO Global Equity Fund

The management fee applicable to Series A, Advisor Series and Series T6 securities of BMO Global Equity Fund will be reduced effective on or about November 19, 2021 to facilitate the Merger as follows:

Series of Securities of BMO Global Equity Fund Current Annual Management Fee New Annual

Management Fee Series A 1.85% 1.60% Advisor Series 1.85% 1.60% Series T6 1.85% 1.60%

The administration fee for BMO Global Equity Fund will also be reduced from 0.30 per cent to 0.25 per cent effective on or about November 19, 2021.

Prior to November 19, 2021, Series T6, Advisor Series and Series F securities of BMO Global Equity Fund will also be available for purchase in U.S. dollars.

For more information about BMO Mutual Funds, please visit www.bmo.com/mutualfunds.

