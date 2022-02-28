TORONTO, Feb. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - BMO Investments Inc. (the "Manager"), the manager of BMO Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the "Fund"), today announced the launch of Series I (Unhedged) securities, and portfolio manager and sub-advisor changes for the Fund.

Series I (Unhedged)

The Manager has launched Series I (Unhedged) securities of the Fund, subject to receipt of securities regulatory approval.

New Series I (Unhedged) securities are intended for institutional investors who want exposure to emerging market investments to include any performance attributable to foreign currency fluctuations relative to the Canadian dollar.

Change of Portfolio Manager and Sub-Advisor

Effective on or about April 1, 2022, Threadneedle Asset Management Limited will replace BMO Asset Management Inc. as portfolio manager of the Fund, and BMO Asset Management Limited will cease to act as sub-advisor for the Fund.

