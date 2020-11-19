BMO funds recognized in five categories, including energy and fixed income

TORONTO, Nov. 19, 2020 /CNW/ - BMO Global Asset Management (BMO GAM) was recognized at the 2020 Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards, with four BMO Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) and one BMO Mutual Fund claiming top honours.

The annual Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards honour funds and fund families that have excelled in delivering strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers.

BMO GAM received top honours for the following:

BMO Global Energy Class Series A – Best Mutual Fund in the Energy Equity Space over five years

BMO Mid Corporate Bond Index ETF (ticker ZCM) – Best ETF in the Canadian Corporate Fixed Income Space over three years

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (ticker ZEB) – Best ETF in the Financial Services Equity Space over five years

BMO Long-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF (ticker ZTL) – Best ETF in the Global Fixed Income Space over three years

BMO US Preferred Share Index ETF (ticker ZUP) – Best ETF in the Preferred Share Fixed Income Space over three years

"We are thrilled to have our team's hard work and success recognized at this year's Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards," said Kevin Gopaul, President, BMO ETFs, BMO Global Asset Management. "The performance of these funds is a testament to our ability to produce consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to our peers, while continuing to deliver outperforming returns for investors."

®/™Registered trademarks/trademark of Bank of Montreal, used under licence.

BMO Global Asset Management is a brand name that comprises BMO Asset Management Inc., BMO Investments Inc., BMO Asset Management Corp., BMO Asset Management Limited and BMO's specialized investment management firms.

BMO Mutual Funds are managed by BMO Investments Inc., which is an investment fund manager and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in mutual funds. Trailing commissions may be associated with investments in certain series of securities of mutual funds. Please read the fund facts or simplified prospectus of the relevant mutual fund before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. For a summary of the risks of an investment in BMO Mutual Funds, please see the specific risks set out in the simplified prospectus.

BMO ETFs are managed and administered by BMO Asset Management Inc., which is an investment fund manager and a portfolio manager and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal.

Commissions, management fees and expenses (if any) all may be associated with investments in exchange traded funds. Please read the ETF facts or prospectus before investing. Exchange traded funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

For a summary of the risks of an investment in the BMO ETFs, please see the specific risks set out in the prospectus. BMO ETFs trade like stocks, fluctuate in market value and may trade at a discount to their net asset value, which may increase the risk of loss. Distributions are not guaranteed and are subject to change and/or elimination.

About BMO Financial Group

Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $974 billion as of July 31, 2020, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

About Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards:

For more than 30 years and in over 17 countries worldwide, the highly-respected Refinitiv Lipper Awards have honoured funds and fund management firms that have excelled in providing consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers and focus the investment world on top-funds. The merit of the winners is based on entirely objective, quantitative criteria. This coupled with the unmatched depth of fund data, results in a unique level of prestige and ensures the award has lasting value. Renowned fund data and proprietary methodology is the foundation of this prestigious award qualification, recognizing excellence in fund management. Find out more at www.lipperfundawards.com.

The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards, granted annually, highlight funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers.

The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is a risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60 and 120 months. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value in each eligible classification wins the Refinitiv Lipper Fund Award. For more information, see lipperfundawards.com Although Refinitiv Lipper makes reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by Refinitiv Lipper.

BMO Global Energy Class Series A was awarded the 2020 Lipper Fund Award in the Energy Equity category for the five year period ending July 31, 2020 out of a total of 11 funds. Performance for the fund for the period ended October 30, 2020 is -44.84% (1 year), -20.21% (3 years), -9.92% (5 years), -2.86% (10 years) and 0.35% (since inception on November 17 2008).The corresponding Lipper Leader ratings of the fund for the period ending July 31, 2020 are as follows: 4 (3 years), 5 (5 years), 5 (10 years).

BMO Mid Corporate Bond Index ETF (ticker ZCM) was awarded the 2020 Lipper Fund Award in the Canadian Corporate Fixed Income category for the three year period ending July 31, 2020 out of a total of 12 funds. Performance for the fund for the period ended October 30, 2020 is 7.61% (1 year), 5.47% (3 years), 4.66% (5 years), 4.97% (10 years) and 5.27% (since inception on January 19 2010). The corresponding Lipper Leader ratings of the fund for the period ending July 31, 2020 are as follows: 5 (3 years), 5 (5 years), 4 (10 years).

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (ticker ZEB) was awarded the 2020 Lipper Fund Award in the Financial Services Equity category for the five year period ending July 31, 2020 out of a total of 12 funds. Performance for the fund for the period ended October 30, 2020 is -11.98 % (1 year), -1.62% (3 years), 6.22% (5 years), 7.70% (10 years) and 8.45% (since inception on October 20 2009). The corresponding Lipper Leader ratings of the fund for the period ending July 31, 2020 are as follows: 3 (3 years), 5 (5 years), 2 (10 years).

BMO Long-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF (ticker ZTL) was awarded the 2020 Lipper Fund Award in the Global Fixed Income category for the three year period ending July 31, 2020 out of a total of 10 funds. Performance for the fund for the period ended October 30, 2020 is 13.99% (1 year), 11.50% (3 years), and 9.28% (since inception on February 28 2017). The corresponding Lipper Leader ratings of the fund for the period ending July 31, 2020 are as follows: 5 (3 years), N/A (5 years), N/A (10 years).

BMO US Preferred Share Index ETF (ticker ZUP) was awarded the 2020 Lipper Fund Award in the International Equity category for the three year period ending July 31, 2020 out of a total of 12 funds. Performance for the fund for the period ended October 30, 2020 is 4.93 % (1 year), 5.25% (3 years), and 5.07% (since inception on February 9 2017). The corresponding Lipper Leader ratings of the fund for the period ending July 31, 2020 are as follows: 5 (3 years), N/A (5 years), N/A (10 years).

