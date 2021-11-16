BMO Global Asset Management Announces Estimated Annual Reinvested Distributions for BMO Exchange Traded Funds and ETF Series Français

TORONTO, Nov. 16, 2021 /CNW/ - BMO Asset Management Inc. and BMO Investments Inc. today announced the estimated 2021 annual reinvested distributions for BMO Exchange Traded Funds (BMO ETFs) and ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds (ETF Series)1. These annual reinvested distributions generally represent realized capital gains and special income within the BMO ETFs and ETF Series, and are paid to unitholders, as required, to ensure that the BMO ETFs and ETF Series are not liable for ordinary income tax.

Unitholders of record at close of business on December 30, 2021 will receive the 2021 annual reinvested distributions. The final year-end distribution amounts, as well as the ongoing cash distribution amounts, are expected to be announced on December 20, 2021. The actual taxable amounts, including the tax characteristics, will be reported in 2022.

Please note that these are estimated annual reinvested distributions only and have been calculated based upon forward-looking information as of October 22, 20212. If the forward-looking information changes, the estimated annual reinvested distributions may also change.

These estimates are for the annual reinvested distributions only and do not include estimates of ongoing cash distribution amounts.

Details of the per-unit estimated annual reinvested distribution amounts are as follows:

BMO ETFs

Ticker

Estimated Reinvested
Distribution ($)

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF

ZAG

0.000

BMO Balanced ESG ETF

ZESG

0.172

BMO Balanced ETF

ZBAL

0.415

BMO BBB Corporate Bond Index ETF

ZBBB

0.000

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF

ZDV

0.000

BMO Canadian High Dividend Covered Call ETF

ZWC

0.000

BMO Canadian MBS Index ETF

ZMBS

0.000

BMO China Equity Index ETF

ZCH

0.000

BMO Clean Energy Index ETF

ZCLN

0.000

BMO Conservative ETF

ZCON

0.324

BMO Core Plus Bond Fund ETF Series

ZCPB

0.000

BMO Corporate Bond Index ETF

ZCB

0.000

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF

ZWB

0.000

BMO Covered Call Dow Jones Industrial Average Hedged to CAD ETF

ZWA

1.340

BMO Covered Call Technology ETF

ZWT

0.000

BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF

ZWK

0.000

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF

ZWU

0.000

BMO Discount Bond Index ETF

ZDB

0.018

BMO Dow Jones Industrial Average Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZDJ

1.103

BMO Emerging Markets Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZEF

0.000

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF

ZEB

0.760

BMO Equal Weight Global Base Metals Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZMT

0.000

BMO Equal Weight Global Gold Index ETF

ZGD

0.000

BMO Equal Weight Industrials Index ETF

ZIN

1.444

BMO Equal Weight Oil & Gas Index ETF

ZEO

0.000

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF

ZRE

0.224

BMO Equal Weight US Banks Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZUB

0.656

BMO Equal Weight US Banks Index ETF

ZBK

0.175

BMO Equal Weight US Health Care Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZUH

4.844

BMO Equal Weight US Health Care Index ETF

ZHU

0.828

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF

ZUT

0.802

BMO ESG Corporate Bond Index ETF

ESGB

0.000

BMO ESG High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF

ESGH

0.000

BMO ESG High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF (Hedged Units)

ESGH.F

0.000

BMO ESG US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ESGF

0.000

BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call ETF

ZWP

0.000

BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF

ZWE

0.000

BMO Floating Rate High Yield ETF

ZFH

0.000

BMO Global Communications Index ETF

COMM

1.212

BMO Global Consumer Discretionary Hedged to CAD Index ETF

DISC

1.124

BMO Global Consumer Staples Hedged to CAD Index ETF

STPL

0.590

BMO Global High Dividend Covered Call ETF

ZWG

0.000

BMO Global Infrastructure Index ETF

ZGI

0.618

BMO Global Multi-Sector Bond Fund ETF Series

ZMSB

0.456

BMO Global Strategic Bond Fund ETF Series

ZGSB

0.104

BMO Government Bond Index ETF

ZGB

0.000

BMO Growth ETF

ZGRO

0.445

BMO High Quality Corporate Bond Index ETF

ZQB

0.000

BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZHY

0.000

BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF

ZJK

0.000

BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF (USD Units)

ZJK.U

0.000

BMO India Equity Index ETF

ZID

0.000

BMO International Dividend ETF

ZDI

0.000

BMO International Dividend Hedged to CAD ETF

ZDH

0.000

BMO Junior Gold Index ETF

ZJG

0.000

BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF

ZPR

0.000

BMO Long Corporate Bond Index ETF

ZLC

0.000

BMO Long Federal Bond Index ETF

ZFL

0.000

BMO Long Provincial Bond Index ETF

ZPL

0.000

BMO Long-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF

ZTL.F

0.000

BMO Long-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF

ZTL

0.000

BMO Long-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF (USD Units)

ZTL.U

0.000

BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF

ZLB

0.550

BMO Low Volatility Emerging Markets Equity ETF

ZLE

0.000

BMO Low Volatility International Equity ETF

ZLI

0.000

BMO Low Volatility International Equity Hedged to CAD ETF

ZLD

0.000

BMO Low Volatility US Equity ETF (USD Units)

ZLU.U

0.831

BMO Low Volatility US Equity ETF

ZLU

0.732

BMO Low Volatility US Equity Hedged to CAD ETF

ZLH

0.654

BMO Mid Corporate Bond Index ETF

ZCM

0.000

BMO Mid Federal Bond Index ETF

ZFM

0.000

BMO Mid Provincial Bond Index ETF

ZMP

0.000

BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZMU

0.279

BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Index ETF

ZIC

0.000

BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (USD Units)

ZIC.U

0.000

BMO Mid-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF

ZTM

0.000

BMO Mid-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF (USD Units)

ZTM.U

0.000

BMO Monthly Income ETF

ZMI

0.169

BMO MSCI All Country World High Quality Index ETF

ZGQ

0.670

BMO MSCI Canada ESG Leaders Index ETF

ESGA

0.267

BMO MSCI Canada Value Index ETF

ZVC

0.000

BMO MSCI EAFE ESG Leaders Index ETF

ESGE

0.000

BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZDM

0.961

BMO MSCI EAFE Index ETF

ZEA

0.000

BMO MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF

ZEM

0.000

BMO MSCI Europe High Quality Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZEQ

1.683

BMO MSCI Fintech Innovation Index ETF

ZFIN

0.000

BMO MSCI Genomic Innovation Index ETF

ZGEN

0.031

BMO MSCI Global ESG Leaders Index ETF

ESGG

0.000

BMO MSCI Innovation Index ETF

ZINN

0.000

BMO MSCI Next Gen Internet Innovation Index ETF

ZINT

0.000

BMO MSCI Tech & Industrial Innovation Index ETF

ZAUT

0.000

BMO MSCI US High Quality Index ETF (Hedged Units)

ZUQ.F

0.000

BMO MSCI US High Quality Index ETF (USD Units)

ZUQ.U

0.000

BMO MSCI USA ESG Leaders Index ETF

ESGY

0.000

BMO MSCI USA ESG Leaders Index ETF (Hedged Units)

ESGY.F

0.000

BMO MSCI USA High Quality Index ETF

ZUQ

0.000

BMO MSCI USA Value Index ETF

ZVU

0.750

BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZQQ

6.884

BMO NASDAQ 100 Equity Index ETF

ZNQ

0.631

BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Index ETF (USD Units)

ZNQ.U

1.357

BMO Premium Yield ETF

ZPAY

0.000

BMO Premium Yield ETF (Hedged to CAD)

ZPAY.F

0.000

BMO Premium Yield ETF (USD Units)

ZPAY.U

0.000

BMO Real Return Bond Index ETF

ZRR

0.436

BMO S&P 500 Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZUE

2.721

BMO S&P 500 Index ETF (USD Units)

ZSP.U

0.497

BMO S&P 500 Index ETF

ZSP

0.463

BMO S&P US Mid Cap Index ETF

ZMID

2.136

BMO S&P US Mid Cap Index ETF (Hedged to CAD)

ZMID.F

2.514

BMO S&P US Mid Cap Index ETF (USD Units)

ZMID.U

2.071

BMO S&P US Small Cap Index ETF

ZSML

0.773

BMO S&P US Small Cap Index ETF (Hedged to CAD)

ZSML.F

0.000

BMO S&P US Small Cap Index ETF (USD Units)

ZSML.U

1.009

BMO S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF

ZCN

0.246

BMO Short Corporate Bond Index ETF

ZCS

0.000

BMO Short Corporate Bond Index ETF (Accumulating Units)

ZCS.L

0.000

BMO Short Federal Bond Index ETF

ZFS

0.000

BMO Short Federal Bond Index ETF (Accumulating Units)

ZFS.L

0.000

BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF

ZPS

0.000

BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF (Accumulating Units)

ZPS.L

0.000

BMO Short-Term Bond Index ETF

ZSB

0.000

BMO Short-Term US IG Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZSU

0.000

BMO Short-Term US TIPS Index ETF

ZTIP

0.800

BMO Short-Term US TIPS Index ETF (Hedged Units)

ZTIP.F

0.850

BMO Short-Term US TIPS Index ETF (USD Units)

ZTIP.U

0.878

BMO Short-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF

ZTS

0.000

BMO Short-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF (USD Units)

ZTS.U

0.000

BMO SIA Canadian Focused Equity Fund ETF Series

ZFC

1.843

BMO SIA North American Focused Equity Fund ETF Series

ZFN

2.840

BMO Tactical Dividend ETF Fund ETF Series

ZZZD

0.000

BMO US All Cap Equity Fund ETF Series

ZACE

0.000

BMO Ultra Short-Term US Bond ETF (USD Accumulating Units)

ZUS.V

0.000

BMO Ultra Short-Term US Bond ETF (USD Units)

ZUS.U

0.000

BMO Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF

ZST

0.000

BMO Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (Accumulating Units)

ZST.L

0.000

BMO US Dividend ETF

ZDY

0.000

BMO US Dividend ETF (USD Units)

ZDY.U

0.000

BMO US Dividend Hedged to CAD ETF

ZUD

0.000

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF

ZWH

0.000

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (USD Units)

ZWH.U

0.000

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF

ZWS

0.000

BMO US Preferred Share Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZHP

0.000

BMO US Preferred Share Index ETF

ZUP

0.000

BMO US Preferred Share Index ETF (USD Units)

ZUP.U

0.000

BMO US Put Write ETF

ZPW

0.000

BMO US Put Write ETF (USD Units)

ZPW.U

0.000

BMO US Put Write Hedged to CAD ETF

ZPH

0.000

BMO Women In Leadership Fund ETF Series

WOMN

0.000

 1 BMO ETFs are managed by BMO Asset Management Inc., which is an investment fund manager and a portfolio manager, and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal. ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds are managed by BMO Investments Inc., which is an investment fund manager and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal.

2 Forward-looking information: This notice contains forward-looking statements with respect to the estimated annual distributions for the ETFs. By their nature, these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual distributions to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Material factors that could cause the actual distributions to differ from the estimated distributions include, but are not limited to: the actual amounts of distributions received by the ETFs; portfolio transactions; and subscription and redemption activity.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average Index CAD Hedged is a product of Dow Jones Opco, LLC ("Dow Jones Opco"), a subsidiary of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, and has been licensed for use. "Dow Jones®" and "Industrial Average Index CAD Hedged" are service marks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings, LLC ("Dow Jones"), and have been licensed to Dow Jones Opco and sublicensed by BMO Asset Management Inc. in connection with ZWA and ZDJ. ZWA and ZDJ are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Dow Jones Opco, Dow Jones and their respective affiliates, and they make no representation regarding the advisability of trading or investing in ZWA and ZDJ.

S&P®, S&P/TSX Capped Composite®, S&P 500® are trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P"). "TSX" is a trademark of TSX Inc. These trademarks have been licensed for use by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC and sublicensed to BMO Asset Management Inc. in connection with ZCN, ZUE, ZSP,ZSP.U, ZMID, ZMID.F, ZMID.U, ZSML, ZSML.F, and ZSML.U. These BMO ETFs are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by S&P Dow Jones LLC, S&P, TSX, or their respective affiliates and S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, S&P, TSX and their affiliates make no representation regarding the advisability of trading or investing in such BMO ETFs.

NASDAQ®, and NASDAQ-100 Index® Hedged to CAD and BMO NASDAQ 100 Equity Index ETF, are registered trademarks of Nasdaq, Inc. (which with its affiliates is referred to as the "Corporations") and are licensed for use by BMO Asset Management Inc. BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF has not been passed on by the Corporations as to their legality or suitability and is not issued, endorsed, sold, or promoted by the Corporations. THE CORPORATIONS MAKE NO WARRANTIES AND BEAR NO LIABILITY WITH RESPECT TO the BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF and BMO NASDAQ 100 Equity Index ETF.

The BMO ETFs or securities referred to herein are not sponsored, endorsed or promoted by MSCI Inc. ("MSCI"), and MSCI bears no liability with respect to any such BMO ETFs or securities or any index on which such BMO ETFs or securities are based. The prospectus of the BMO ETFs contains a more detailed description of the limited relationship MSCI has with BMO Asset Management Inc. and any related BMO ETFs.

®/™Registered trademarks/trademark of Bank of Montreal, used under licence.

BMO Global Asset Management is a brand name that comprises BMO Asset Management Inc., BMO Investments Inc., BMO Asset Management Corp.

BMO ETFs are managed by BMO Asset Management Inc., which is an investment fund manager and a portfolio manager, and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal. ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds are managed by BMO Investments Inc., which is an investment fund manager and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal.

Commissions, management fees and expenses (if applicable) all may be associated with investments in BMO ETFs and ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds.  Please read the ETF Facts or prospectus of the relevant BMO ETF or ETF Series before investing.  BMO ETFs and ETF Series are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

For a summary of the risks of an investment in the BMO ETFs or ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds, please see the specific risks set out in the prospectus.  BMO ETFs and ETF Series trade like stocks, fluctuate in market value and may trade at a discount to their net asset value, which may increase the risk of loss. Distributions are not guaranteed and are subject to change and/or elimination.

