TORONTO, Feb. 17, 2021 /CNW/ - BMO Asset Management Inc. today announced the February 2021 cash distributions for BMO Exchange Traded Funds (BMO ETFs) that distribute monthly. Unitholders of record of the BMO ETFs at the close of business on February 25th, 2021 will receive cash distributions payable on March 2nd, 2021.

Details of the per-unit cash distribution amount are as follows:

Monthly Distributions


Ticker

Cash
Distribution
per Unit ($)

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF

ZAG

0.040

BMO Discount Bond Index ETF

ZDB

0.030

BMO Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF

ZST

0.110

BMO Ultra Short-Term US Bond ETF (U.S. Dollar Units)

ZUS.U

0.100

BMO Short Federal Bond Index ETF

ZFS

0.022

BMO Mid Federal Bond Index ETF

ZFM

0.028

BMO Long Federal Bond Index ETF

ZFL

0.043

BMO Real Return Bond Index ETF

ZRR

0.032

BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF

ZPS

0.032

BMO Mid Provincial Bond Index ETF

ZMP

0.034

BMO Long Provincial Bond Index ETF

ZPL

0.045

BMO Short Corporate Bond Index ETF

ZCS

0.035

BMO Mid Corporate Bond Index ETF

ZCM

0.046

BMO Long Corporate Bond Index ETF

ZLC

0.065

BMO Short-Term US IG Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZSU

0.035

BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Index ETF

ZIC

0.058

BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (U.S. Dollar Units)

ZIC.U

0.045

BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZMU

0.045

BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZHY

0.060

BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF

ZJK

0.090

BMO Floating Rate High Yield ETF

ZFH

0.055

BMO Emerging Markets Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZEF

0.055

BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF

ZPR

0.045

BMO US Preferred Share Index ETF

ZUP

0.110

BMO US Preferred Share Index ETF (U.S. Dollar Units)

ZUP.U

0.110

BMO US Preferred Share Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZHP

0.110

BMO Monthly Income ETF

ZMI

0.055

BMO Canadian High Dividend Covered Call ETF

ZWC

0.110

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF

ZWB

0.100

BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF

ZWK

0.180

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF

ZWU

0.080

BMO Covered Call Dow Jones Industrial Average Hedged to CAD ETF

ZWA

0.100

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF

ZWH

0.110

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (U.S. Dollar Units)

ZWH.U

0.115

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF

ZWS

0.105

BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call ETF

ZWP

0.100

BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF

ZWE

0.110

BMO US Put Write ETF

ZPW

0.095

BMO US Put Write ETF (U.S. Dollar Units)

ZPW.U

0.095

BMO US Put Write Hedged to CAD ETF

ZPH

0.100

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF

ZDV

0.065

BMO US Dividend ETF

ZDY

0.080

BMO US Dividend ETF (U.S. Dollar Units)

ZDY.U

0.065

BMO US Dividend Hedged to CAD ETF

ZUD

0.060

BMO International Dividend ETF

ZDI

0.070

BMO International Dividend Hedged to CAD ETF

ZDH

0.070

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF

ZEB

0.100

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF

ZUT

0.070

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF

ZRE

0.090

BMO Global High Dividend Covered Call ETF

ZWG

0.170

BMO Canadian MBS Index ETF

ZMBS

0.040

BMO Premium Yield ETF

ZPAY

0.160

BMO Premium Yield ETF (U.S. Dollar Units)

ZPAY.U

0.160

BMO Premium Yield ETF (Hedged Units)

ZPAY.F

0.160

BMO Covered Call Technology ETF

ZWT

0.130

Further information about BMO ETFs can be found at www.bmo.com/etfs.

About BMO Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)
BMO Exchange Traded Funds has been a leading ETF provider in Canada for 11 years, with over 100 strategies and approximately 30 per cent market share in Canada1. BMO ETFs are designed to stay ahead of market trends and provide compelling solutions to help advisors and investors. This includes a comprehensive suite of ETFs developed in Canada for Canadians, such as cost effective core equity ETFs following market leading indexes, and a broad range of fixed income ETFs; solution-based ETFs responding to client demand; and innovation with smart beta ETFs, as well as combining active and passive investing with ETF series of active mutual funds.

1Morningstar, December 2020

About BMO Financial Group 
Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $949 billion as of October 31, 2020, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

