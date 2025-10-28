TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - BMO Financial Group (TSX: BMO) (NYSE: BMO) today released an abridged Supplementary Financial Information package containing certain quarterly financial information that reflects the realignment of business units associated with the previously announced changes in the bank's executive team and organizational structure effective the fourth quarter of 2025 and applied on a retrospective basis.

BMO is combining its U.S. Personal & Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Wealth businesses to form a unified U.S. Banking operating segment. Previously, the U.S. Wealth business was reported within the Wealth Management operating segment. With this change, the bank will report financial results under four operating segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Banking, Wealth Management and Capital Markets. There is no impact to the bank's consolidated results.

The abridged Supplementary Financial Information reflecting these changes is available for download at Financial Information | Investor Relations | BMO Financial Group.

