TORONTO, Nov. 7, 2024 /CNW/ - BMO Global Asset Management (BMO GAM) received ten awards at the 2024 Canada LSEG Lipper Fund Awards, with BMO Exchange Traded Funds (BMO ETFs) claiming five top honours and BMO Mutual Funds being recognized as best in class in five additional categories.

For over three decades, the LSEG Lipper Fund Awards have recognized funds and fund management firms for their consistently strong risk-adjusted 3-year, 5-year, and 10-year performance relative to their peers. Based on Lipper's quantitative, proprietary methodology, the awards reflect an independent assessment of fund performance.

"We are pleased to be recognized as a top fund performer for another year," said Sadiq Adatia, Chief Investment Officer, BMO Global Asset Management. "BMO's investment team continues to deliver outstanding results for our clients driven by innovative thinking, collaboration and prudent risk management."

"At BMO Global Asset Management, we are driven by purpose and will continue to innovate our ETF and Mutual Fund offerings," said Sara Petrcich, Head of ETFs & Structured Solutions, BMO Global Asset Management. "We are giving investors access to an expanding array of investment choices that fit their specific needs, helping our clients achieve real financial progress and invest with confidence."

The following BMO Mutual Funds received top honours:

BMO European Fund (Series F) – Best European Equity Fund over 5 years

The following BMO ETFs received top honours:

BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF (Ticker: ZLB) – Best Canadian Equity ETF Fund over 10 years

Commissions, management fees and expenses (if applicable) may be associated with investments in mutual funds and exchange traded funds (ETFs). Trailing commissions may be associated with investments in mutual funds. Please read the fund facts, ETF Facts or prospectus of the relevant mutual fund or ETF before investing. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

For a summary of the risks of an investment in BMO Mutual Funds or BMO ETFs, please see the specific risks set out in the prospectus of the relevant mutual fund or ETF. BMO ETFs trade like stocks, fluctuate in market value and may trade at a discount to their net asset value, which may increase the risk of loss. Distributions are not guaranteed and are subject to change and/or elimination.

The Index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC or its affiliates ("SPDJI"), and has been licensed for use by the Manager. S&P®, S&P 500®, US 500, The 500, iBoxx®, iTraxx® and CDX® are trademarks of S&P Global, Inc. or its affiliates ("S&P") and Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"), and these trademarks have been licensed for use by SPDJI and sublicensed for certain purposes by the Manager. The ETF is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P, their respective affiliates, and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions, or interruptions of the Index.

BMO ETFs are managed by BMO Asset Management Inc., which is an investment fund manager and a portfolio manager, and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal.

BMO Mutual Funds are offered by BMO Investments Inc., a financial services firm and separate entity from Bank of Montreal.

BMO Global Asset Management is a brand name under which BMO Asset Management Inc. and BMO Investments Inc. operate. Certain of the products and services offered under the brand name, BMO Global Asset Management, are designed specifically for various categories of investors in Canada and may not be available to all investors. Products and services are only offered to investors in Canada in accordance with applicable laws and regulatory requirements.

"BMO (M-bar roundel symbol)" is a registered trademark of Bank of Montreal, used under licence.

Disclaimer

The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards, granted annually, highlight funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers. The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is a risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60 and 120 months. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value in each eligible classification wins the LSEG Lipper Fund Award. For more information, see lipperfundawards.com. Although LSEG makes reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by LSEG Lipper

Canada Fund Awards

BMO European Fund (Series F) was awarded the 2024 LSEG Lipper Fund Award in the European Equity category for the 5- and 10-year periods ending July 31, 2024 out of a classification total of 100 funds (three years), 98 funds (five years), 66 funds (ten years). The fund's performance for the period ended September 30, 2024 was 30.60% (one year), 9.59% (three years), 11.23% (five years), 8.91% (ten years) and 9.91% (since inception on November 3, 2008).

BMO Global Dividend Fund (Series F) was awarded the 2024 LSEG Lipper Fund Award in the Global Dividend & Income Equity category for the 3-year period ending July 31, 2024 out of a classification total of 209 funds (three years), 197 funds (five years), 131 funds (ten years). The fund's performance for the period ended September 30, 2024 was 29.75% (one year), 13.45% (three years), 11.51% (five years), 10.25% (ten years) and 11.13% (since inception on August 12, 2013).

BMO U.S. Small Cap Fund (Series F) was awarded the 2024 LSEG Lipper Fund Award in the US Small/Mid Cap Equity category for the 3- and 5-year periods ending July 31, 2024 out of a classification total of 242 funds (three years), 197 funds (five years), N/A (ten years). The fund's performance for the period ended September 30, 2024, was 30.14% (one year), 11.44% (three years), 14.74% (five years) and 11.26% (since inception on May 14, 2018).

Canada ETF Awards

BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF (Ticker: ZLB) was awarded the 2024 LSEG Lipper Fund Award in the Canadian Equity category for the 10-year period ending July 31, 2024 out of a classification total of 561 funds (three years), 466 funds (five years), 322 funds (ten years). The fund's performance for the period ended September 30, 2024 was 27.43% (one year), 10.68% (three years), 9.89% (five years), 10.44% (ten years) and 12.29% (since inception on October 21, 2011).

BMO Mid Provincial Bond Index ETF (Ticker: ZMP) was awarded the 2024 LSEG Lipper Fund Award in the Canadian Fixed Income category for the 10-year period ending July 31, 2024 out of a classification total of 545 funds (three years), 486 funds (five years), 318 funds (ten years). The fund's performance for the period ended September 30, 2024 was 13.63% (one year), 0.18% (three years), 1.12% (five years), 2.38% (ten years) and 2.44% (since inception on March 19, 2013).

BMO Ultra Short-Term US Bond ETF – USD Units (Ticker: ZUS.U) was awarded the 2024 LSEG Lipper Fund Award in the Global Fixed Income category for the 3- and 5-year periods ending July 31, 2024 out of a classification total of 398 funds (three years), 266 funds (five years), N/A (ten years). The fund's performance for the period ended September 30, 2024 was 5.80% (one year), 3.38% (three years), 2.31% (five years) and 2.33% (since inception on February 12, 2019).

BMO S&P 500 Index ETF – USD Units (Ticker: ZSP.U) was awarded the 2024 LSEG Lipper Fund Award in the US Equity category for the 10-year period ending July 31, 2024 out of a classification total of 1096 funds (three years), 959 funds (five years), 610 funds (ten years). The fund's performance for the period ended September 30, 2024 was 35.86% (one year), 11.53% (three years), 15.59% (five years), 12.95% (ten years) and 14.65% (since inception on November 14, 2012).

About BMO Financial Group

BMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.4 trillion as of July 31, 2024. Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to 13 million customers across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and inclusive society.

