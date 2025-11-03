TORONTO, Nov. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - BMO (TSX: BMO) (NYSE: BMO) today announced it has completed the acquisition of Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.

Burgundy Asset Management is a leading wealth manager, providing discretionary investment management for private clients, foundations, endowments, pensions and family offices. The acquisition expands BMO Wealth Management and strengthens BMO's offering in the Canadian Investment Counsel space catering to high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients.

Burgundy's Chief Executive Officer, Robert Sankey, continues to lead the business which will operate as a separate line of business under BMO Wealth Management. Burgundy Co-Founders Tony Arrell and Richard Rooney remain with the business.

About BMO Financial Group

BMO Financial Group is the seventh largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.4 trillion as of July 31, 2025. Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to 13 million customers across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and inclusive society.

