BMO commits $3.5 million to CHUM Foundation to expand access to care and advance life-changing treatments for patients across Quebec

Investment from BMO advances innovative therapies, critical research and patient-centred care.

Funding drives breakthroughs in mental health and thoracic surgery, as well as access to care and sustainable development at the CHUM.

MONTREAL, Aug. 18, 2026 /CNW/ -- Every day, teams at the CHUM are innovating to deliver exceptional care and help build a healthcare system that is more human, more accessible, and more sustainable. To support this mission, BMO is joining forces with the CHUM Foundation to provide a major philanthropic gift that will bring ambitious initiatives to life and help patients across Quebec.

Reimagining mental health treatment

Options continue to be limited for people living with mood disorders and treatment-resistant, substance-use conditions that don't respond to conventional therapies. With BMO's support, the Centre for Therapeutic Innovation in Psychiatry and Related Disorders will accelerate the development of innovative treatments and cognitive behavioural psychotherapy.





Options continue to be limited for people living with mood disorders and treatment-resistant, substance-use conditions that don't respond to conventional therapies. With BMO's support, the Centre for Therapeutic Innovation in Psychiatry and Related Disorders will accelerate the development of innovative treatments and cognitive behavioural psychotherapy. Breaking down barriers to care

An emergency fund to improve access to non-medical barriers, such as transportation or accommodation, will also be created to help individuals facing financial hardship receive the treatments and support they need.





An emergency fund to improve access to non-medical barriers, such as transportation or accommodation, will also be created to help individuals facing financial hardship receive the treatments and support they need. Building the sustainable hospital of tomorrow

The CHUM has committed to sustainably reducing its environmental footprint and placing climate considerations at the centre of the decision-making process. BMO's donation will accelerate the rollout of concrete measures to foster a more responsible and resilient healthcare system--one that protects resources and the well-being of future generations.





The CHUM has committed to sustainably reducing its environmental footprint and placing climate considerations at the centre of the decision-making process. BMO's donation will accelerate the rollout of concrete measures to foster a more responsible and resilient healthcare system--one that protects resources and the well-being of future generations. Advancing research

Finally, this gift helps support the creation of a research chair at the Université de Montréal, with the support of the Montreal Thoracic Surgery Research Foundation, chaired by Dr. Ferraro, Head of Thoracic Surgery at the CHUM. This chair represents a giant leap forward in the fight against pulmonary and thoracic diseases.

"BMO's commitment to the CHUM Foundation helps expand access to care, advance new therapies and research, and strengthen the healthcare system people rely on. We're proud to work with organizations like the CHUM that are driving innovation to improve health outcomes and build stronger communities."

-- Grégoire Baillargeon, President, BMO Quebec

"Major advances in healthcare happen when committed partners choose to act in concrete ways. Through this remarkable gift--the largest ever from a financial institution to our Foundation--BMO is doing far more than funding projects: it is becoming a key driver in the collective movement to accelerate innovation and redefine what is possible in healthcare."

-- Pascale Bouchard, President and CEO, CHUM Foundation

About BMO Gives. Good grows here.

Helping communities thrive by supporting the organizations that sustain them and encouraging employee giving and volunteerism is at the heart of BMO's Purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life.

In 2025, BMO directed more than $124 million to drive progress for communities, which included $115.7 million in philanthropic contributions to hundreds of charities and nonprofit organizations across North America.

BMO employees spent over 65,000+ hours volunteering in the community and contributed more than $40.3 million of donations through employee-driven giving in their annual campaigns.

To learn more: BMO Gives

About CHUM Foundation

For the past 28 years, the CHUM Foundation has brought together a committed community around a shared goal: supporting the development of a world-class hospital, the CHUM, so that every patient can receive the best possible care, right here in Quebec. Thanks to the generosity of its donors, the Foundation provides a vital source of additional funding to drive innovation, accelerate technological development, and excel in care, research, and teaching.

To learn more, visit fondationduchum.com/en/

Any reference to "CHUM" refers to the institution whose full legal name is Santé Québec – Centre hospitalier de l'Université de Montréal.

SOURCE CHUM Foundation

Louis-Julien Dufresne, [email protected]; Contact: Cateryne Rhéaume, [email protected]