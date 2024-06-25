CHILLIWACK, BC, June 25, 2024 /CNW/ - At a celebration at UFV's Chilliwack campus today, BMO announced a contribution of $440,000 over five years to support the BMO Collaboratorium. An exciting partnership between BMO and the University of the Fraser Valley's Peace and Reconciliation Centre (PARC), the BMO Collaboratorium is a program that provides UFV students with research training and practical experience in a way that benefits the communities around them. The event included a PARC student showcase, Indigenous drumming and dancing, and a panel discussion with students and community partners.

Launched as a pilot project in 2021, the BMO Collaboratorium was created by PARC Director Dr. Keith Carlson to provide community organizations access to sophisticated research at a fraction of the cost of a corporate consultant. It will now become a fully funded research organization, guided by newly appointed Research Coordinator, Leanne Jarrett. Half of the partnerships that have been co-created as a result of the BMO Collaboratorium are with Indigenous communities.

"We are very proud of the work that's been done and the partnerships that have been fostered through the BMO Collaboratorium, and we're excited to celebrate this generous contribution by BMO," says UFV President and Vice-Chancellor Dr. Joanne MacLean. "This support allows us to build on the solid foundation that's been set in place, providing more opportunities for UFV students and impactful research with our many community partners."

The idea for the BMO Collaboratorium came from a series of discussions Dr. Carlson had with not-for-profits, First Nations groups, and municipalities. He found that they had a list of research projects they wanted done, but not the budget.

Through the BMO Collaboratorium, at a cost of $12,000, community partners receive 14 weeks of access to a paid student intern who has completed intensive methodology training and has the skills to design and execute a research plan with measurable timelines and outcomes.

"The BMO Collaboratorium is unique with the combination of value and quality research it provides for Indigenous communities and other partners," Dr. Carlson says, adding that half of the community partnerships have been established with Indigenous communities like Matsqui First Nation, Sumas First Nation, and Seabird Island First Nation.

The work of Dr. Carlson and the BMO Collaboratorium was recognized in 2023 with Heritage Abbotsford's Outstanding BC Heritage Award in Indigenous and Diverse Cultures.

In addition to hiring a research coordinator, BMO funding will help to seed partnerships for community groups that may not have the budget for the full student internship. The funding will ensure that students work with equipment (laptop computers, scanners, etc.) that is up-to-date, and will help them with travel expenses. This partnership will also be celebrated as part of UFV's 50th anniversary celebrations – honouring the past, celebrating the present, and co-creating the future 50 Years Forward.

"With a coordinator in place, we'll have the ability to work year-round with our community partners to apply for grant funding and assist with preliminary consultation," Dr. Carlson says. "We'll be able to enhance connection and deepen engagement through these partnerships."

"We're honoured to support the work of the BMO Collaboratorium, which is meeting a great need within Indigenous communities while creating opportunities for students," said Michael Bonner, Head, Canadian Personal & Business Banking Distribution, Head, BMO Enterprise Indigenous Strategy, and Co-Chair, BMO Indigenous Advisory Council. "We've enjoyed a strong relationship with UFV since 1999, enhancing the student experience and ensuring their long-term success, as part of BMO's Purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life."

To date, BMO has contributed $1.03 million to UFV, including sponsorships, and student awards.

BMO releases an annual Indigenous Partnerships and Progress Report titled wîcihitowin, which is a nehiyawewin/Cree term meaning "helping and supporting each other." The report highlights BMO's partnerships with and commitment to Indigenous communities and includes inspiring stories from Indigenous customers, employees, and community leaders.

If you, or someone you know, is interested in participating in the 2025 BMO Collaboratorium as a community partner, or would like to learn more, email [email protected].

About UFV

Located in the beautiful Fraser Valley just east of Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, the University of the Fraser Valley (UFV) is a fully accredited, public university that enrolls approximately 15,000 students per year. UFV has campuses and locations in Abbotsford, Chilliwack, Mission, and Hope, and a growing presence in Chandigarh, India. We offer more than 100 programs, including three master's degrees, 21 bachelor's degrees with majors, minors, and extended minors in more than 35 subject areas, four graduate certificates, and more than a dozen trades and technology programs.

About BMO Financial Group

BMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.4 trillion as of April 30, 2024. Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to 13 million customers across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and inclusive society.

SOURCE University of the Fraser Valley

For media inquiries: Darren McDonald, Associate Director, Communications, UVF, [email protected], 604-302-1266; Kelly Hechler, Media Relations, BMO, [email protected]