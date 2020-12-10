TORONTO, NEW YORK and LONDON, Dec. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - BMO Capital Markets, the investment and corporate banking arm of BMO Financial Group (NYSE: BMO) (TSX: BMO), has been named Best Bank for USD/CAD for the 10th year in a row by the 2020 FX Markets Best Banks Awards.

"We're very pleased to receive this recognition for the 10th consecutive year. It's a testament to the depth of FX expertise at BMO Capital Markets, as well as our longstanding and firm commitment to provide excellence in client service in all the regions we serve," said Kate Stothers, Managing Director, Global Markets, BMO Capital Markets.

The FX Markets Best Banks Awards are the benchmark for performance in the global FX industry and are the most accurate indicator of leaders in the market. The winners are chosen based on votes from foreign exchange professionals from around the globe. In the 2020 survey, respondents from banks, corporate treasurers and investors – including fund managers, institutional investors and hedge funds – voted for banks, brokers and vendors in 48 categories.

BMO Capital Markets' Foreign Exchange Products group, part of the BMO Fixed Income, Currencies and Commodities (BMO FICC) group, is comprised of a team of nearly 70 professionals operating in London, Toronto, Calgary, Montreal, Chicago, Milwaukee, New York, San Francisco, Shanghai and Hong Kong.

The BMO FICC group has received numerous awards for its market leadership. Recent recognitions include:

Ranked #1 for U.S. Rates Strategy, Technical Analysis, and Federal Agency Debt Strategy by Institutional Investor

Recognized as a 2019 Greenwich Quality Leader in Canadian Fixed-Income Research by Greenwich Associates

Ranked #3 as a 2019 Greenwich Share Leader for Overall Canadian Fixed-Income Market Share by Greenwich Associates

About BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets is a leading, full-service North American-based financial services provider offering corporate, institutional and government clients access to a complete range of products and services including equity and debt underwriting, corporate lending and project financing, mergers and acquisitions advisory services, securitization, treasury management, market risk management, debt and equity research and institutional sales and trading. With approximately 2,700 professionals in 33 locations around the world, including 19 offices in North America, BMO Capital Markets works proactively with clients to provide innovative and integrated financial solutions. BMO Capital Markets is a member of BMO Financial Group (NYSE,TSX: BMO) one of the largest diversified financial services providers in North America with $713 billion total assets as at October 31, 2020.

