BMO Bank of Montreal Decreases CDN$ Prime Lending Rate to 2.45 Per Cent

TORONTO, March 27, 2020 /CNW/ - BMO Bank of Montreal today announced that it is decreasing its CDN$ prime lending rate from 2.95 per cent to 2.45 per cent, effective March 30, 2020.

Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $880 billion as of January 31, 2020, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

