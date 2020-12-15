TORONTO, Dec. 15, 2020 /CNW/ - BMO Asset Management Inc. (the "Manager"), today announced the final net asset values for each of BMO Junior Gas Index ETF ("ZJN"), BMO Junior Oil Index ETF ("ZJO") and BMO MSCI EAFE Value Index ETF ("ZVI") (each a "Fund" and collectively, the "Funds").

On September 30, 2020, the Manager pre-announced the termination of the Funds. Effective close of business December 15, 2020, the Funds were terminated. The units of the Funds were previously de-listed, at the request of the Manager, from the Toronto Stock Exchange effective close of business on December 10, 2020.

Following the termination, the final unitholders of the Funds became entitled to receive the proceeds from the liquidation of the assets, less all liabilities and all expenses. The proceeds have been allocated to those unitholders on a pro rata basis at the rates (the "Final NAV") and in the currency shown in the table below and no further action is required by unitholders. In addition, immediately before the time of termination, unitholders of the Funds received a final distribution ("Final Distribution").

The Final NAV and the Final Distribution per unit of each of the Funds are as follows:

Name of ETF Ticker Final NAV

per Unit ($CAD) Final Distribution

per Unit ($CAD) BMO Junior Gas Index ETF ZJN 32.69693 2.412942 BMO Junior Oil Index ETF ZJO 21.94210 0.630702 BMO MSCI EAFE Value Index ETF ZVI 18.27860 0.021231

The Final Distribution on the units of the Funds were automatically reinvested at a price equal to the Final NAV per unit of each of the Funds and consolidated such that the number of units outstanding following the Final Distribution equalled the number of units outstanding immediately prior to the Final Distribution.

The BMO ETFs or securities referred to herein are not sponsored, endorsed or promoted by MSCI Inc. ("MSCI"), and MSCI bears no liability with respect to any such BMO ETFs or securities or any index on which such BMO ETFs or securities are based. The prospectus of the BMO ETFs contains a more detailed description of the limited relationship MSCI has with BMO Asset Management Inc. and any related BMO ETFs.

®/™Registered trademarks/trademark of Bank of Montreal, used under licence.

BMO Global Asset Management is a brand name that comprises BMO Asset Management Inc., BMO Investments Inc., BMO Asset Management Corp., BMO Asset Management Limited and BMO's specialized investment management firms.

BMO ETFs are managed by BMO Asset Management Inc., which is an investment fund manager and a portfolio manager, and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal.

Commissions, management fees and expenses (if applicable) all may be associated with investments in BMO ETFs. Please read the ETF Facts or prospectus of the relevant BMO ETF before investing. BMO ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

For a summary of the risks of an investment in the BMO ETFs of the BMO Mutual Funds, please see the specific risks set out in the prospectus. BMO ETFs trade like stocks, fluctuate in market value and may trade at a discount to their net asset value, which may increase the risk of loss. Distributions are not guaranteed and are subject to change and/or elimination.

Further information about BMO ETFs can be found at www.bmo.com/etfs.

Get the latest BMO news releases via Twitter by following @BMOmedia

About BMO Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)

BMO Exchange Traded Funds has been a leading ETF provider in Canada for 11 years, with 96 mandates and 30 per cent market share in Canada. BMO ETFs are designed to stay ahead of market trends and provide compelling solutions to help advisors and investors. This includes a comprehensive suite of ETFs developed in Canada for Canadians, such as cost effective core equity ETFs following market leading indexes, and a broad range of fixed income ETFs; solution-based ETFs responding to client demand; and innovation with smart beta ETFs, as well as combining active and passive investing with ETF series of award-winning active mutual funds.

About BMO Financial Group

Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $949 billion as of October 31, 2020, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

SOURCE BMO Financial Group

For further information: Media Contacts: Colleen Hamilton, Toronto, [email protected], (416) 867-3996