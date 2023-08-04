TORONTO, Aug. 4, 2023 /CNW/ - BMO Investments Inc. ("BMO II"), the manager of BMO Concentrated U.S. Equity Fund and BMO SDG Engagement Global Equity Fund (each a "Fund" and collectively, the "Funds"), has announced its intention to terminate the Funds on or about October 6, 2023 (the "Termination Date").

Effective today, the Funds will no longer accept additional investments – including purchases through regular investment savings plans.

Affected securityholders are encouraged to contact their investment professional to discuss the Fund terminations and their investment options. Securityholders may redeem or switch their investment in a Fund until the close of business on October 5, 2023.

If alternative investment instructions are not received by October 5, 2023, investments in a Fund:

In non-registered accounts – will be redeemed and investors will be paid the proceeds of these investments

In registered accounts – on the Termination Date, will be transferred automatically into the BMO Money Market Fund

Securityholders will not be required to pay any redemption fees or sales charges upon redemption of their investment or the termination of a Fund.

BMO II will send a notice to each investor in a Fund regarding its termination.

