TORONTO, Oct. 31, 2025 /CNW/ - BMO Asset Management Inc., as manager of the BMO ETFs, today announced a special reinvested distribution for unitholders of BMO SPDR Financials Select Sector Index ETF (TSX: ZXLF) (the "ETF").

The reinvested distribution for BMO SPDR Financials Select Sector Index ETF generally represents net realized capital gains and net income. The reinvested distribution is not paid in cash, but is reinvested in additional Canadian dollar denominated units of BMO SPDR Financials Select Sector Index ETF at a price equal to the net asset value per unit of the ETF.

The additional units will be immediately consolidated with the previously outstanding units such that the number of outstanding units following the special distribution will be equal to the number of units outstanding prior to the special distribution. A reinvested distribution will increase the unitholder's adjusted cost base for BMO SPDR Financials Select Sector Index ETF. Non-resident unitholders may have the number of additional units reduced because of withholding tax.

Unitholders of record at the close of business on November 6, 2025 will receive the reinvested distribution on November 10, 2025. The actual taxable amount of the special reinvested distribution, including its tax characteristic, will be reported to brokers through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. (CDS) in early 2026.

The special reinvested distribution amount per unit of the ETF is as follows:

Name of Fund Ticker Symbol Special Reinvested

Distribution per Unit

($) BMO SPDR Financials Select Sector Index ETF ZXLF 0.207

The Index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC or its affiliates ("SPDJI"), and has been licensed for use by the Manager. S&P®, S&P 500®, Select Sector®, SPDR®, US 500, The 500 are trademarks of S&P Global, Inc. or its affiliates ("S&P") and Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"), and these trademarks have been licensed for use by SPDJI and sublicensed for certain purposes by the Manager. The ETF is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P, their respective affiliates, and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions, or interruptions of the Index.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in BMO ETFs. Please read the applicable ETF Facts document or prospectus of the BMO ETFs before investing. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. For a summary of the risks of an investment in the BMO ETFs, please see the specific risks set out in the BMO ETF's simplified prospectus. BMO ETFs trade like stocks, fluctuate in market value and may trade at a discount to their net asset value, which may increase the risk of loss. Distributions are not guaranteed and are subject to change and/or elimination.

Distributions are not guaranteed and may fluctuate. Distribution rates may change without notice (up or down) depending on market conditions. The payment of distributions should not be confused with an investment fund's performance, rate of return or yield. If distributions paid by an investment fund are greater than the performance of the fund, your original investment will shrink.

Distributions of net income and net taxable gains of an ETF will be included in the unitholder's income for tax purposes in the year they are paid, whether or not such amounts are reinvested in additional units. A unitholder's adjusted cost base will be reduced by the amount of any returns of capital. If a unitholder's adjusted cost base goes below zero, such unitholder will have to pay capital gains tax on the amount below zero. Please refer to the summary of the principal income tax considerations set out in the prospectus for the relevant ETF. Investors should also consult their own tax advisors about their individual circumstances.

BMO ETFs are managed and administered by BMO Asset Management Inc., an investment fund manager and a portfolio manager, and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal.

"BMO (M-bar roundel symbol)" is a registered trademark of Bank of Montreal, used under licence.

About BMO Financial Group

BMO Financial Group is the seventh largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.4 trillion as of July 31, 2025. Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to 13 million customers across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and inclusive society.

