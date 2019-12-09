BMO Announces Renewed Partnership with the Canadian Defence Community

BMO will continue as the official bank of the Canadian Defence Community for an additional ten years

TORONTO, Dec. 9, 2019 /CNW/ - BMO Bank of Montreal today announced a ten-year extension of its partnership with Canadian Forces Morale and Welfare Services (CFMWS). With the extension, BMO continues to be the Official Bank and exclusive provider of banking services and financial products to members of the Canadian Defence Community.

"BMO is proud to continue its long standing relationship as the banking partner to the Canadian Defence Community," said Cameron Fowler, President, North American Personal & Business Banking, BMO Financial Group. "Our teams across Canada are honoured to support current and former troops and their families to help make their financial goals a reality."

Since 2008, BMO has served as the Official Bank of the Canadian Defence Community. The bank has created a Canadian Defence Community Banking (CDCB) Program, designed to serve the banking needs of regular force personnel, reserves, recruits, military families, veterans and retirees, as well as Department of National Defence (DND) and Staff of the Non-Public Funds civilian personnel, the RCMP and the Canadian Coast Guard.

The CDCB Program offers products and services specifically designed to meet the needs of the defence community, such as discounted banking rates and the BMO Support Our Troops Mastercard. A portion of each transaction made with the BMO Mastercard goes to Support Our Troops, the official charitable cause of the Canadian Armed Forces, and has generated over $519,000 so far.

"Over the past decade, our partnership with BMO has allowed us to improve the lives of our members, veterans and their families, and we are excited to continue delivering a wide range of benefits specifically designed for our Defence Community," said Sean N. Cantelon, CEO, Canadian Forces Morale and Welfare Services. "We look forward to working with BMO in this renewed partnership to enhance services that meet the needs of the Defence community, today and tomorrow."

To help support current and future BMO employees who are reservists, veterans or military spouses, the bank has established a Veterans Advisory Council (VAC) Enterprise Resource Group in Canada and a new friendly military hiring page, dedicated to supporting those in transition move into the next stage of their professional life.

To learn more about how BMO is helping members of the Canadian Defence Community, visit https://www.bmo.com/cdcb

About BMO Financial Group

Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $852 billion as of October 31, 2019, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

