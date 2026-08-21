BMO Announces Cash Distributions for Certain BMO ETFs and ETF Series of BMO Mutual Funds for August 2026

BMO Announces Cash Distributions for Certain BMO ETFs and ETF Series of BMO Mutual Funds for August 2026Français
News provided byBMO Financial Group
Aug 21, 2026, 07:30 ET
TORONTO, Aug. 21, 2026 /CNW/ -- BMO Asset Management Inc., as manager of the BMO ETFs, and BMO Investments Inc., as manager of the BMO Mutual Funds, today announced the August 2026 cash distributions for unitholders of BMO ETFs and unitholders of exchange-traded series of units of the BMO Mutual Funds (collectively, the "ETF Series")¹ that distribute monthly, as set out in the table below. Unitholders of record of the BMO ETFs and the ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds at the close of business on August 28, 2026, will receive cash distributions payable on September 2, 2026.
The ex-dividend date and record date for all BMO ETFs and ETF Series of BMO Mutual Funds is August 28, 2026.
Details of the per unit cash distribution amount are as follows:
Monthly Distributions
|
FUND NAME
|
FUND TICKER
|
CASH
|
BMO AAA CLO ETF
|
ZAAA
|
0.126
|
BMO AAA CLO ETF (Hedged Units)
|
ZAAA.F
|
0.124
|
BMO AAA CLO ETF (USD Units)*
|
ZAAA.U
|
0.126
|
BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF
|
ZAG
|
0.039
|
BMO All-Equity ETF (Target Cash Flow Units)
|
ZEQT.T
|
0.100
|
BMO Balanced ETF (Target Cash Flow Units)
|
ZBAL.T
|
0.049
|
BMO BBB CLO ETF
|
ZBBZ
|
0.163
|
BMO BBB CLO ETF (Hedged Units)
|
ZBBZ.F
|
0.162
|
BMO BBB CLO ETF (USD Units)*
|
ZBBZ.U
|
0.163
|
BMO Canadian Core Plus US Balanced ETF
|
ZBCB
|
0.060
|
BMO Canadian Dividend ETF
|
ZDV
|
0.075
|
BMO Canadian High Dividend Covered Call ETF
|
ZWC
|
0.120
|
BMO Canadian High Dividend Covered Call ETF (Target Cash Flow Units)
|
ZWC.T
|
0.333
|
BMO Canadian MBS Index ETF
|
ZMBS
|
0.081
|
BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF
|
ZWB
|
0.170
|
BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (Target Cash Flow Units)
|
ZWB.T
|
0.488
|
BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (USD Units)*
|
ZWB.U
|
0.210
|
BMO Covered Call Dow Jones Industrial Average Hedged to CAD ETF
|
ZWA
|
0.150
|
BMO Covered Call Dow Jones Industrial Average Hedged to CAD ETF (Target Cash Flow Units)
|
ZWA.T
|
0.413
|
BMO Covered Call Energy ETF
|
ZWEN
|
0.220
|
BMO Covered Call Energy ETF (Target Cash Flow Units)
|
ZWEN.T
|
0.488
|
BMO Covered Call Health Care ETF
|
ZWHC
|
0.160
|
BMO Covered Call Health Care ETF (Target Cash Flow Units)
|
ZWHC.T
|
0.413
|
BMO Covered Call Spread Gold Bullion ETF
|
ZWGD
|
0.170
|
BMO Covered Call Spread Gold Bullion ETF (Target Cash Flow Units)
|
ZWGD.T
|
0.333
|
BMO Covered Call Technology ETF
|
ZWT
|
0.350
|
BMO Covered Call Technology ETF (Target Cash Flow Units)
|
ZWT.T
|
0.413
|
BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF
|
ZWK
|
0.160
|
BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF (Target Cash Flow Units)
|
ZWK.T
|
0.450
|
BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF
|
ZWU
|
0.070
|
BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (Target Cash Flow Units)
|
ZWU.T
|
0.625
|
BMO Discount Bond Index ETF
|
ZDB
|
0.022
|
BMO Emerging Markets Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF
|
ZEF
|
0.041
|
BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF
|
ZEB
|
0.148
|
BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF
|
ZRE
|
0.089
|
BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF
|
ZUT
|
0.066
|
BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call ETF
|
ZWP
|
0.110
|
BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call ETF (Target Cash Flow Units)
|
ZWP.T
|
0.333
|
BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF
|
ZWE
|
0.120
|
BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF (Target Cash Flow Units)
|
ZWE.T
|
0.333
|
BMO Floating Rate High Yield ETF
|
ZFH
|
0.060
|
BMO Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (Active ETF Series)
|
ZGDV
|
0.034
|
BMO Global Enhanced Income Fund (ETF Series)
|
ZWQT
|
0.085
|
BMO Global High Dividend Covered Call ETF
|
ZWG
|
0.190
|
BMO Global High Dividend Covered Call ETF (Target Cash Flow Units)
|
ZWG.T
|
0.333
|
BMO Global Infrastructure Fund (Active ETF Series)
|
ZGIF
|
0.050
|
BMO Global REIT Fund (Active ETF Series)
|
ZGRT
|
0.055
|
BMO Government Bond Index ETF
|
ZGB
|
0.112
|
BMO Growth ETF (Target Cash Flow Units)
|
ZGRO.T
|
0.058
|
BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF
|
ZHY
|
0.059
|
BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF
|
ZJK
|
0.102
|
BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF (USD Units)*
|
ZJK.U
|
0.096
|
BMO International Dividend ETF
|
ZDI
|
0.085
|
BMO International Dividend Hedged to CAD ETF
|
ZDH
|
0.085
|
BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF
|
ZPR
|
0.057
|
BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF (USD Units)*
|
ZPR.U
|
0.091
|
BMO Long Corporate Bond Index ETF
|
ZLC
|
0.057
|
BMO Long Federal Bond Index ETF
|
ZFL
|
0.028
|
BMO Long Provincial Bond Index ETF
|
ZPL
|
0.036
|
BMO Mid Corporate Bond Index ETF
|
ZCM
|
0.057
|
BMO Mid Federal Bond Index ETF
|
ZFM
|
0.034
|
BMO Mid Provincial Bond Index ETF
|
ZMP
|
0.040
|
BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF
|
ZMU
|
0.048
|
BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Index ETF
|
ZIC
|
0.071
|
BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (USD Units)*
|
ZIC.U
|
0.051
|
BMO Money Market Fund (ETF Series)
|
ZMMK
|
0.100
|
BMO Monthly Income ETF
|
ZMI
|
0.050
|
BMO Monthly Income ETF (USD Units)*
|
ZMI.U
|
0.034
|
BMO MSCI Canada IMI High Dividend Yield Index ETF
|
ZDIV
|
0.104
|
BMO Premium Yield ETF
|
ZPAY
|
0.200
|
BMO Premium Yield ETF (Hedged Units)
|
ZPAY.F
|
0.175
|
BMO Premium Yield ETF (USD Units)*
|
ZPAY.U
|
0.180
|
BMO Real Return Bond Index ETF
|
ZRR
|
0.060
|
BMO Short Corporate Bond Index ETF
|
ZCS
|
0.047
|
BMO Short Federal Bond Index ETF
|
ZFS
|
0.029
|
BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF
|
ZPS
|
0.026
|
BMO Short-Term US IG Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF
|
ZSU
|
0.049
|
BMO Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF
|
ZST
|
0.106
|
BMO Ultra Short-Term US Bond ETF (USD Units)*
|
ZUS.U
|
0.163
|
BMO US Aggregate Bond Index ETF
|
ZUAG
|
0.074
|
BMO US Aggregate Bond Index ETF (Hedged Units)
|
ZUAG.F
|
0.068
|
BMO US Aggregate Bond Index ETF (USD Units)*
|
ZUAG.U
|
0.071
|
BMO US Dividend ETF
|
ZDY
|
0.080
|
BMO US Dividend ETF (USD Units)*
|
ZDY.U
|
0.060
|
BMO US Dividend Growth ETF
|
ZBDU
|
0.070
|
BMO US Dividend Growth ETF (Hedged Units)
|
ZBDU.F
|
0.070
|
BMO US Dividend Hedged to CAD ETF
|
ZUD
|
0.055
|
BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF
|
ZWH
|
0.140
|
BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (Target Cash Flow Units)
|
ZWH.T
|
0.413
|
BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (USD Units)*
|
ZWH.U
|
0.140
|
BMO US High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF
|
ZWS
|
0.120
|
BMO US High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF (Target Cash Flow Units)
|
ZWS.T
|
0.413
|
BMO US Preferred Share Hedged to CAD Index ETF
|
ZHP
|
0.077
|
BMO US Preferred Share Index ETF
|
ZUP
|
0.093
|
BMO US Preferred Share Index ETF (USD Units)*
|
ZUP.U
|
0.086
|
BMO US Put Write ETF
|
ZPW
|
0.125
|
BMO US Put Write ETF (USD Units)*
|
ZPW.U
|
0.125
|
BMO US Put Write Hedged to CAD ETF
|
ZPH
|
0.120
|
BMO USD Cash Management ETF
|
ZUCM
|
0.093
|
BMO USD Cash Management ETF (USD Units)*
|
ZUCM.U
|
0.089
*Cash distribution per unit ($) amounts are USD for ZAAA.U, ZBBZ.U, ZJK.U, ZPR.U, ZIC.U, ZUAG.U, ZUP.U, ZWB.U, ZMI.U, ZPAY.U, ZUS.U, ZDY.U, ZWH.U, ZPW.U, and ZUCM.U.
1 BMO ETFs are managed by BMO Asset Management Inc., an investment fund manager, a portfolio manager, and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal. ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds are managed by BMO Investments Inc., an investment fund manager and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal
Any statement that necessarily depends on future events may be a forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance. They involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although such statements are based on assumptions that are believed to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from expectations. Investors are cautioned not to rely unduly on any forward-looking statements. In connection with any forward-looking statements, investors should carefully consider the areas of risk described in the most recent prospectus.
This communication is for information purposes. The information contained herein is not, and should not be construed as, investment, tax or legal advice to any party. Investments should be evaluated relative to the individual's investment objectives and professional advice should be obtained with respect to any circumstance.
The Index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC or its affiliates (SPDJI), and has been licensed for use by BMO Asset Management Inc. S&P®, S&P 500®, US 500, The 500, iBoxx®, iTraxx® and CDX® are trademarks of S&P Global, Inc. or its affiliates (S&P) and Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC (Dow Jones), and these trademarks have been licensed for use by SPDJI and sublicensed for certain purposes by BMO Asset Management Inc. The relevant BMO ETF is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P, their respective affiliates, and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s), nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions, or interruptions of the Index.
BLOOMBERG® and the Bloomberg Index are service marks of Bloomberg Finance L.P. and its affiliates, including Bloomberg Index Services Limited (BISL), the administrator of the index (collectively, Bloomberg) and have been licensed for use for certain purposes by BMO Asset Management Inc. Bloomberg is not affiliated with BMO Asset Management Inc., and Bloomberg does not approve, endorse, review, or recommend any BMO ETFs. Bloomberg does not guarantee the timeliness, accuracy or completeness of any data or information relating to the BMO ETFs.
BMO ETFs are not in any way sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by FTSE Global Debt Capital Markets Inc. (FGDCM), FTSE International Limited (FTSE), Frank Russell Company (Frank Russell), FTSE Fixed Income LLC (FTSE FI) or the London Stock Exchange Group companies (together with FGDCM, FTSE, Frank Russell and FTSE FI, the Licensor Parties). The Licensor Parties make no claim, prediction, warranty or representation whatsoever, expressly or impliedly, either as to (i) the results to be obtained from the use of the FTSE BMO ETF Indices, (ii) the figure at which any of the FTSE BMO ETF Indices stands at any particular time on any particular day or otherwise, or (iii) the suitability of an Underlying Index for the particular purpose to which it is being put in connection with the FTSE BMO ETFs. Each of the FTSE BMO ETF Indices is compiled and calculated by FGDCM of FTSE and all copyright in any of the FTSE BMO ETF Indices values and constituent lists vests in FGDCM or FTSE, respectively. The Licensor Parties shall not be liable (whether in negligence or otherwise) to any person for any error in any of the FTSE BMO ETF Indices and the Licensor Parties shall not be under any obligation to advise any person of any error therein. FTSE® is a trade mark of the London Stock Exchange Group companies and is used under licence.
CLOs are floating- or fixed-rate debt securities issued in different tranches, with varying degrees of risk, by trusts or other special purpose vehicles ("CLO Issuers") and backed by an underlying portfolio consisting primarily of below investment-grade corporate loans. The BMO AAA CLO ETF pursues its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 85% of its net assets in CLOs that, at the time of purchase, are rated AAA or the equivalent by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization. The BMO BBB CLO ETF pursues its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 75% of its net assets in CLOs that are BBB-rated at the time of purchase.
AAA herein refers to the order of payments, should there be any defaults, and does not represent the ratings of the underlying loans within the CLO. If there are loan defaults or the CLO Issuer's collateral otherwise underperforms, scheduled payments to senior tranches take precedence over those of mezzanine tranches (a tranche or tranches subordinated to the senior tranche; e.g., AAA tranches are the most senior, while BBB tranches are mezzanine-level), and scheduled payments to mezzanine tranches take precedence over those to subordinated/equity tranches. The riskiest portion is the "Equity" tranche, which bears the first losses and is expected to bear all or the bulk of defaults from the corporate loans held by the CLO Issuer. This serves to protect the other, more senior tranches from default.
The Target Cash Flow Units are subject to capital depletion risk. Target Cash Flow Units make monthly distributions of a fixed amount which may comprise, in whole or in part, a return of capital ("ROC").
A ROC reduces the amount of an original investment and may result in the return to investors of the entire amount of an original investment. A ROC that is not reinvested will reduce the NAV of the BMO ETF, which could reduce the BMO ETF's ability to generate future income. Investors should not draw any conclusions about the BMO ETF's investment performance from the amount of this distribution. A ROC can only be made by a series of a BMO ETF to the extent that there is a positive balance in the capital account for the relevant series. To the extent that the balance in the capital account becomes, or is at risk of becoming, zero, monthly distributions may be reduced or discontinued without prior notice.
The dollar amount of the monthly distribution that investors will receive is reset at the beginning of each calendar year. The dollar amount is a factor of the annualized distribution rate for the Target Cash Flow Units (which is the rate set out in the individual BMO ETF profiles in the simplified prospectus of the BMO ETFs), the NAVPS as of the end of the previous calendar year, and the number of Target Cash Flow Units of the BMO ETF held at the time of the distribution. Although not expected, we may also adjust the monthly distribution during the year, if capital market conditions have significantly affected the ability of the BMO ETF to maintain the applicable distribution. If we make any such adjustment to the monthly distribution, we will issue a press release to communicate the change. The distribution rate applicable to the Target Cash Flow Units may be higher than the rate of return or the portfolio yield of the BMO ETF that offers such Units. As a result, if investors elect to receive some or all of the regular monthly distributions in cash, the value of their investment in the BMO ETF may decline over time.
Distributions from Target Cash Flow Units will include a ROC. A ROC does not necessarily reflect the BMO ETF's investment performance and should not be confused with "yield" or "income". Investors should not draw any conclusions about the BMO ETF's investment performance from the amount of these distributions. A ROC does not create an immediate tax liability, but it reduces investors' Adjusted Cost Base ("ACB") over time; this may affect taxes when the investment is sold. Investors should consult a tax advisor.
Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in BMO ETFs and ETF Series units of the BMO Mutual Funds. Please read the ETF facts, fund facts or prospectus of the relevant BMO ETF or ETF Series of BMO Mutual Fund before investing. BMO ETFs and ETF Series units of the BMO Mutual Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.
For a summary of the risks of an investment in the BMO ETFs or ETF Series units of the BMO Mutual Funds, please see the specific risks set out in the relevant ETF facts, fund facts or prospectus. BMO ETFs and ETF Series units of the BMO Mutual Funds trade like stocks, fluctuate in market value and may trade at a discount to their net asset value, which may increase the risk of loss. Distributions are not guaranteed and are subject to change and/or elimination.
BMO ETFs are managed by BMO Asset Management Inc., an investment fund manager, a portfolio manager, and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal. BMO Mutual Funds are managed by BMO Investments Inc., an investment fund manager and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal.
BMO Global Asset Management is a brand name under which BMO Asset Management Inc. and BMO Investments Inc. operate.
"BMO (M-bar roundel symbol)" is a registered trademark of Bank of Montreal, used under licence.
Further information about BMO ETFs and ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds can be found at www.bmoetfs.com.
About BMO Financial Group
BMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.5 trillion as of April 30, 2026. Serving clients for more than 200 years, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services across Canada, the United States, and select markets globally. BMO is innovating for business value, by deploying and integrating human, digital and artificial intelligence to personalize client experiences, augment teams, and automate its business responsibly. Driven by its purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and stronger communities.
SOURCE BMO Financial Group
For further information: Media Contacts: Aaron Sobeski, Toronto, [email protected], (416) 867-3996
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