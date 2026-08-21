BMO Announces Cash Distributions for Certain BMO ETFs and ETF Series of BMO Mutual Funds for August 2026

TORONTO, Aug. 21, 2026 /CNW/ -- BMO Asset Management Inc., as manager of the BMO ETFs, and BMO Investments Inc., as manager of the BMO Mutual Funds, today announced the August 2026 cash distributions for unitholders of BMO ETFs and unitholders of exchange-traded series of units of the BMO Mutual Funds (collectively, the "ETF Series")¹ that distribute monthly, as set out in the table below. Unitholders of record of the BMO ETFs and the ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds at the close of business on August 28, 2026, will receive cash distributions payable on September 2, 2026.

The ex-dividend date and record date for all BMO ETFs and ETF Series of BMO Mutual Funds is August 28, 2026.

Details of the per unit cash distribution amount are as follows:

Monthly Distributions

FUND NAME FUND TICKER CASH

DISTRIBUTION

PER UNIT $ BMO AAA CLO ETF ZAAA 0.126 BMO AAA CLO ETF (Hedged Units) ZAAA.F 0.124 BMO AAA CLO ETF (USD Units)* ZAAA.U 0.126 BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF ZAG 0.039 BMO All-Equity ETF (Target Cash Flow Units) ZEQT.T 0.100 BMO Balanced ETF (Target Cash Flow Units) ZBAL.T 0.049 BMO BBB CLO ETF ZBBZ 0.163 BMO BBB CLO ETF (Hedged Units) ZBBZ.F 0.162 BMO BBB CLO ETF (USD Units)* ZBBZ.U 0.163 BMO Canadian Core Plus US Balanced ETF ZBCB 0.060 BMO Canadian Dividend ETF ZDV 0.075 BMO Canadian High Dividend Covered Call ETF ZWC 0.120 BMO Canadian High Dividend Covered Call ETF (Target Cash Flow Units) ZWC.T 0.333 BMO Canadian MBS Index ETF ZMBS 0.081 BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF ZWB 0.170 BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (Target Cash Flow Units) ZWB.T 0.488 BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (USD Units)* ZWB.U 0.210 BMO Covered Call Dow Jones Industrial Average Hedged to CAD ETF ZWA 0.150 BMO Covered Call Dow Jones Industrial Average Hedged to CAD ETF (Target Cash Flow Units) ZWA.T 0.413 BMO Covered Call Energy ETF ZWEN 0.220 BMO Covered Call Energy ETF (Target Cash Flow Units) ZWEN.T 0.488 BMO Covered Call Health Care ETF ZWHC 0.160 BMO Covered Call Health Care ETF (Target Cash Flow Units) ZWHC.T 0.413 BMO Covered Call Spread Gold Bullion ETF ZWGD 0.170 BMO Covered Call Spread Gold Bullion ETF (Target Cash Flow Units) ZWGD.T 0.333 BMO Covered Call Technology ETF ZWT 0.350 BMO Covered Call Technology ETF (Target Cash Flow Units) ZWT.T 0.413 BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF ZWK 0.160 BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF (Target Cash Flow Units) ZWK.T 0.450 BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF ZWU 0.070 BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (Target Cash Flow Units) ZWU.T 0.625 BMO Discount Bond Index ETF ZDB 0.022 BMO Emerging Markets Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZEF 0.041 BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF ZEB 0.148 BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF ZRE 0.089 BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF ZUT 0.066 BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call ETF ZWP 0.110 BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call ETF (Target Cash Flow Units) ZWP.T 0.333 BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF ZWE 0.120 BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF (Target Cash Flow Units) ZWE.T 0.333 BMO Floating Rate High Yield ETF ZFH 0.060 BMO Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (Active ETF Series) ZGDV 0.034 BMO Global Enhanced Income Fund (ETF Series) ZWQT 0.085 BMO Global High Dividend Covered Call ETF ZWG 0.190 BMO Global High Dividend Covered Call ETF (Target Cash Flow Units) ZWG.T 0.333 BMO Global Infrastructure Fund (Active ETF Series) ZGIF 0.050 BMO Global REIT Fund (Active ETF Series) ZGRT 0.055 BMO Government Bond Index ETF ZGB 0.112 BMO Growth ETF (Target Cash Flow Units) ZGRO.T 0.058 BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZHY 0.059 BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF ZJK 0.102 BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF (USD Units)* ZJK.U 0.096 BMO International Dividend ETF ZDI 0.085 BMO International Dividend Hedged to CAD ETF ZDH 0.085 BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF ZPR 0.057 BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF (USD Units)* ZPR.U 0.091 BMO Long Corporate Bond Index ETF ZLC 0.057 BMO Long Federal Bond Index ETF ZFL 0.028 BMO Long Provincial Bond Index ETF ZPL 0.036 BMO Mid Corporate Bond Index ETF ZCM 0.057 BMO Mid Federal Bond Index ETF ZFM 0.034 BMO Mid Provincial Bond Index ETF ZMP 0.040 BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZMU 0.048 BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Index ETF ZIC 0.071 BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (USD Units)* ZIC.U 0.051 BMO Money Market Fund (ETF Series) ZMMK 0.100 BMO Monthly Income ETF ZMI 0.050 BMO Monthly Income ETF (USD Units)* ZMI.U 0.034 BMO MSCI Canada IMI High Dividend Yield Index ETF ZDIV 0.104 BMO Premium Yield ETF ZPAY 0.200 BMO Premium Yield ETF (Hedged Units) ZPAY.F 0.175 BMO Premium Yield ETF (USD Units)* ZPAY.U 0.180 BMO Real Return Bond Index ETF ZRR 0.060 BMO Short Corporate Bond Index ETF ZCS 0.047 BMO Short Federal Bond Index ETF ZFS 0.029 BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF ZPS 0.026 BMO Short-Term US IG Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZSU 0.049 BMO Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF ZST 0.106 BMO Ultra Short-Term US Bond ETF (USD Units)* ZUS.U 0.163 BMO US Aggregate Bond Index ETF ZUAG 0.074 BMO US Aggregate Bond Index ETF (Hedged Units) ZUAG.F 0.068 BMO US Aggregate Bond Index ETF (USD Units)* ZUAG.U 0.071 BMO US Dividend ETF ZDY 0.080 BMO US Dividend ETF (USD Units)* ZDY.U 0.060 BMO US Dividend Growth ETF ZBDU 0.070 BMO US Dividend Growth ETF (Hedged Units) ZBDU.F 0.070 BMO US Dividend Hedged to CAD ETF ZUD 0.055 BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF ZWH 0.140 BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (Target Cash Flow Units) ZWH.T 0.413 BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (USD Units)* ZWH.U 0.140 BMO US High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF ZWS 0.120 BMO US High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF (Target Cash Flow Units) ZWS.T 0.413 BMO US Preferred Share Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZHP 0.077 BMO US Preferred Share Index ETF ZUP 0.093 BMO US Preferred Share Index ETF (USD Units)* ZUP.U 0.086 BMO US Put Write ETF ZPW 0.125 BMO US Put Write ETF (USD Units)* ZPW.U 0.125 BMO US Put Write Hedged to CAD ETF ZPH 0.120 BMO USD Cash Management ETF ZUCM 0.093 BMO USD Cash Management ETF (USD Units)* ZUCM.U 0.089

*Cash distribution per unit ($) amounts are USD for ZAAA.U, ZBBZ.U, ZJK.U, ZPR.U, ZIC.U, ZUAG.U, ZUP.U, ZWB.U, ZMI.U, ZPAY.U, ZUS.U, ZDY.U, ZWH.U, ZPW.U, and ZUCM.U.

1 BMO ETFs are managed by BMO Asset Management Inc., an investment fund manager, a portfolio manager, and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal. ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds are managed by BMO Investments Inc., an investment fund manager and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal

Any statement that necessarily depends on future events may be a forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance. They involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although such statements are based on assumptions that are believed to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from expectations. Investors are cautioned not to rely unduly on any forward-looking statements. In connection with any forward-looking statements, investors should carefully consider the areas of risk described in the most recent prospectus.

This communication is for information purposes. The information contained herein is not, and should not be construed as, investment, tax or legal advice to any party. Investments should be evaluated relative to the individual's investment objectives and professional advice should be obtained with respect to any circumstance.

The Index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC or its affiliates (SPDJI), and has been licensed for use by BMO Asset Management Inc. S&P®, S&P 500®, US 500, The 500, iBoxx®, iTraxx® and CDX® are trademarks of S&P Global, Inc. or its affiliates (S&P) and Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC (Dow Jones), and these trademarks have been licensed for use by SPDJI and sublicensed for certain purposes by BMO Asset Management Inc. The relevant BMO ETF is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P, their respective affiliates, and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s), nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions, or interruptions of the Index.

BLOOMBERG® and the Bloomberg Index are service marks of Bloomberg Finance L.P. and its affiliates, including Bloomberg Index Services Limited (BISL), the administrator of the index (collectively, Bloomberg) and have been licensed for use for certain purposes by BMO Asset Management Inc. Bloomberg is not affiliated with BMO Asset Management Inc., and Bloomberg does not approve, endorse, review, or recommend any BMO ETFs. Bloomberg does not guarantee the timeliness, accuracy or completeness of any data or information relating to the BMO ETFs.

BMO ETFs are not in any way sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by FTSE Global Debt Capital Markets Inc. (FGDCM), FTSE International Limited (FTSE), Frank Russell Company (Frank Russell), FTSE Fixed Income LLC (FTSE FI) or the London Stock Exchange Group companies (together with FGDCM, FTSE, Frank Russell and FTSE FI, the Licensor Parties). The Licensor Parties make no claim, prediction, warranty or representation whatsoever, expressly or impliedly, either as to (i) the results to be obtained from the use of the FTSE BMO ETF Indices, (ii) the figure at which any of the FTSE BMO ETF Indices stands at any particular time on any particular day or otherwise, or (iii) the suitability of an Underlying Index for the particular purpose to which it is being put in connection with the FTSE BMO ETFs. Each of the FTSE BMO ETF Indices is compiled and calculated by FGDCM of FTSE and all copyright in any of the FTSE BMO ETF Indices values and constituent lists vests in FGDCM or FTSE, respectively. The Licensor Parties shall not be liable (whether in negligence or otherwise) to any person for any error in any of the FTSE BMO ETF Indices and the Licensor Parties shall not be under any obligation to advise any person of any error therein. FTSE® is a trade mark of the London Stock Exchange Group companies and is used under licence.

CLOs are floating- or fixed-rate debt securities issued in different tranches, with varying degrees of risk, by trusts or other special purpose vehicles ("CLO Issuers") and backed by an underlying portfolio consisting primarily of below investment-grade corporate loans. The BMO AAA CLO ETF pursues its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 85% of its net assets in CLOs that, at the time of purchase, are rated AAA or the equivalent by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization. The BMO BBB CLO ETF pursues its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 75% of its net assets in CLOs that are BBB-rated at the time of purchase.

AAA herein refers to the order of payments, should there be any defaults, and does not represent the ratings of the underlying loans within the CLO. If there are loan defaults or the CLO Issuer's collateral otherwise underperforms, scheduled payments to senior tranches take precedence over those of mezzanine tranches (a tranche or tranches subordinated to the senior tranche; e.g., AAA tranches are the most senior, while BBB tranches are mezzanine-level), and scheduled payments to mezzanine tranches take precedence over those to subordinated/equity tranches. The riskiest portion is the "Equity" tranche, which bears the first losses and is expected to bear all or the bulk of defaults from the corporate loans held by the CLO Issuer. This serves to protect the other, more senior tranches from default.

The Target Cash Flow Units are subject to capital depletion risk. Target Cash Flow Units make monthly distributions of a fixed amount which may comprise, in whole or in part, a return of capital ("ROC").

A ROC reduces the amount of an original investment and may result in the return to investors of the entire amount of an original investment. A ROC that is not reinvested will reduce the NAV of the BMO ETF, which could reduce the BMO ETF's ability to generate future income. Investors should not draw any conclusions about the BMO ETF's investment performance from the amount of this distribution. A ROC can only be made by a series of a BMO ETF to the extent that there is a positive balance in the capital account for the relevant series. To the extent that the balance in the capital account becomes, or is at risk of becoming, zero, monthly distributions may be reduced or discontinued without prior notice.

The dollar amount of the monthly distribution that investors will receive is reset at the beginning of each calendar year. The dollar amount is a factor of the annualized distribution rate for the Target Cash Flow Units (which is the rate set out in the individual BMO ETF profiles in the simplified prospectus of the BMO ETFs), the NAVPS as of the end of the previous calendar year, and the number of Target Cash Flow Units of the BMO ETF held at the time of the distribution. Although not expected, we may also adjust the monthly distribution during the year, if capital market conditions have significantly affected the ability of the BMO ETF to maintain the applicable distribution. If we make any such adjustment to the monthly distribution, we will issue a press release to communicate the change. The distribution rate applicable to the Target Cash Flow Units may be higher than the rate of return or the portfolio yield of the BMO ETF that offers such Units. As a result, if investors elect to receive some or all of the regular monthly distributions in cash, the value of their investment in the BMO ETF may decline over time.

Distributions from Target Cash Flow Units will include a ROC. A ROC does not necessarily reflect the BMO ETF's investment performance and should not be confused with "yield" or "income". Investors should not draw any conclusions about the BMO ETF's investment performance from the amount of these distributions. A ROC does not create an immediate tax liability, but it reduces investors' Adjusted Cost Base ("ACB") over time; this may affect taxes when the investment is sold. Investors should consult a tax advisor.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in BMO ETFs and ETF Series units of the BMO Mutual Funds. Please read the ETF facts, fund facts or prospectus of the relevant BMO ETF or ETF Series of BMO Mutual Fund before investing. BMO ETFs and ETF Series units of the BMO Mutual Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

For a summary of the risks of an investment in the BMO ETFs or ETF Series units of the BMO Mutual Funds, please see the specific risks set out in the relevant ETF facts, fund facts or prospectus. BMO ETFs and ETF Series units of the BMO Mutual Funds trade like stocks, fluctuate in market value and may trade at a discount to their net asset value, which may increase the risk of loss. Distributions are not guaranteed and are subject to change and/or elimination.

BMO ETFs are managed by BMO Asset Management Inc., an investment fund manager, a portfolio manager, and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal. BMO Mutual Funds are managed by BMO Investments Inc., an investment fund manager and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal.

BMO Global Asset Management is a brand name under which BMO Asset Management Inc. and BMO Investments Inc. operate.

"BMO (M-bar roundel symbol)" is a registered trademark of Bank of Montreal, used under licence.

Further information about BMO ETFs and ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds can be found at www.bmoetfs.com.

About BMO Financial Group

BMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.5 trillion as of April 30, 2026. Serving clients for more than 200 years, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services across Canada, the United States, and select markets globally. BMO is innovating for business value, by deploying and integrating human, digital and artificial intelligence to personalize client experiences, augment teams, and automate its business responsibly. Driven by its purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and stronger communities.

SOURCE BMO Financial Group

For further information: Media Contacts: Aaron Sobeski, Toronto, [email protected], (416) 867-3996