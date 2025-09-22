TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - BMO today announced the appointment of five new distinguished leaders to its Indigenous Advisory Council (IAC), reinforcing the bank's commitment to reconciliation, inclusion, and economic empowerment for Indigenous communities across Canada. The new members bring a wealth of experience, insight, and leadership to the IAC, which plays a vital role in shaping BMO's strategies and services to reflect and serve Indigenous customers, colleagues, and communities.

Denise Baxter, Vice Provost Indigenous Initiatives at Lakehead University, has spent over three decades advancing Indigenous education. A member of Marten Falls First Nation, Denise has worked across public school boards, the Ontario Ministry of Education, and First Nations private schools. Her dedication to preserving cultural traditions and building partnerships has led to transformative initiatives that improve educational outcomes for Indigenous students.

Harry Flaherty, President & CEO of Qikiqtaaluk Corporation & Group of Companies (QC), is a prominent Inuit business leader from Aujuittuq, Nunavut. Under his leadership, QC has become the largest Inuit-owned private employer, driving economic development through diversified services and strategic partnerships. Harry's vision centers on creating meaningful employment and business opportunities for Inuit communities, making a lasting impact on the Nunavut economy.

Hilda Broomfield Letemplier, President of Pressure Pipe Procurement & Management Services and Northern Oxygen Ltd., is a trailblazing Indigenous entrepreneur from Newfoundland and Labrador. A member of the Nunatsiavut Government, Hilda has received numerous accolades, including the 2023 Aboriginal Business Lifetime Achievement Award and WXN's 2024 Canada's Most Powerful Women: Top 100 award. Her work promotes diversity and inclusion in the natural resource sector, reflecting her unique perspective as a rural Indigenous business leader.

Jenn Harper, founder and CEO of Cheekbone Beauty Cosmetics, is a social entrepreneur redefining sustainability and representation in the beauty industry. Since launching Cheekbone Beauty in 2015, Jenn has grown the brand into a B Corp Certified company featured at Sephora Canada and in JC Penney stores across the U.S. Her leadership has resulted in over $250,000 in philanthropic contributions, and she continues to be a powerful advocate for Indigenous women in business. Jenn was named one of Canada's Top 100 Most Powerful Women in 2024 and received an honorary Doctorate from Brock University in 2023.

Sarah Midanik, President & CEO of the Gord Downie & Chanie Wenjack Fund, is a passionate advocate for reconciliation and social impact. A proud member of the Métis Nation of Alberta, Sarah serves on several boards including the Canadian Council for Indigenous Business and the Calgary Zoo. She holds an MBA in Indigenous Business and Leadership and was recognized as one of Canada's Most Powerful Women in 2024.

Together, these leaders will help guide BMO's efforts to respond to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada's Call to Action 92, ensuring that Indigenous perspectives are embedded in the bank's decision-making processes.

"True reconciliation is about actively supporting Indigenous communities and requires a deep commitment to understanding the unique history, rights, and cultures of Indigenous peoples," said Michael Bonner, Head, Canadian Personal & Business Banking Distribution, and Co-Chair of BMO's Indigenous Advisory Council. "The IAC was formed by BMO to ensure Indigenous voices are heard and understood as we work to help drive economic progress and a brighter future for Indigenous communities, partners and customers."

The IAC's contributions are instrumental in helping BMO unlock new pathways for economic empowerment, leadership development, and generational prosperity for Indigenous Peoples. This collaboration ensures that BMO's strategies are not only inclusive but also culturally informed and community-driven.

To learn more, read ᐑᒋᐦᐃᑐᐏᐣ wîcihitowin, BMO's 5th Annual Indigenous Partnerships and Progress Report.

