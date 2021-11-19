"Congratulations to these bold entrepreneurs who are driving change and advancing sustainability in their communities through their businesses," said Erminia (Ernie) Johannson, Group Head, North American Personal and Business Banking, BMO Financial Group. "Our commitment to removing barriers to women's financial progress is at the heart of our BMO Celebrating Women programs and a driving force behind our Purpose to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life. Through lending, investing, giving and engagement in our local communities, our goal is to create more opportunity for recovery and success."

"The enduring resilience demonstrated by this group of entrepreneurs is nothing short of amazing, and Deloitte is honoured to acknowledge their commitment to fostering positive change and adaptability in the face of uncertainty," said Linda Blair, Ontario Managing Partner and Chief Experience Officer, Deloitte Canada. "Despite the challenges, these women continue to prove just how essential they are to the Canadian business ecosystem and are a testament to what can be achieved by leading with purpose."

The 2021 BMO Celebrating Women Grant Program recipients are below, with further information about each included in the attached media packet:

The BMO Celebrating Women Program also launched in the United States this year, with an additional $80,000 in grants going to eight businesses there.

BMO is committed to supporting the advancement of women both within the bank and beyond, including through:

Diversity goals for senior leader and executive roles through its Zero Barriers to Inclusion 2025 strategy, including maintaining its leadership in gender diversity with at least 40 per cent of senior leader roles filled by employees who identify as women.

$1.2 million in funding to SheEO – a not-for-profit company which offers financial support to businesses led by women and non-binary people. BMO's financial commitment will allow SheEO to fund all 2021 venture applicant companies working to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

BMO Empower – a series of long-term commitments to advance inclusive economic recovery in the United States, pledging $5 billion over the next five years to address key barriers faced by minority businesses, communities and families.

To learn more about the grant recipients and access tools and educational resources for women entrepreneurs – including podcast series Bold(h)er – visit: bmoforwomen.com

About BMO for Women

BMO is committed to supporting initiatives that empower women within its workforce and the communities the bank serves. BMO has partnered with organizations such as the Women Presidents' Organization, GroYourBiz, Women Business Enterprises, and Women Get On Board to provide expertise, leadership, knowledge, and opportunities for women to network and learn. In 2021, BMO announced a $750 million Women in Business Bond solution with proceeds being allocated toward women-owned enterprises as defined in BMO's Sustainable Financing Framework, including micro, small and medium-sized businesses. Through the BMO-owned recognition program for women in North America – BMO Celebrating Women – BMO celebrates successful women who have given back to their communities or achieved success in business. Since 2012, BMO Celebrating Women has honoured more than 200 women in communities across Canada and the United States.

