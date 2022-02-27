TORONTO, Feb. 27, 2022 /CNW/ - BMO Financial Group today announced a donation of $200,000 to the Canadian Red Cross Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal supporting humanitarian needs related to the situation in Ukraine.

Those wishing to help support relief efforts are encouraged to donate to the Canadian Red Cross online at www.redcross.ca, by calling 1-800-418-1111, or donating in a BMO branch in Canada. The Government of Canada will match 100 per cent of donations made by individual Canadians for the Appeal up to a maximum of $10 million.

Those wishing to contribute in the United States are encouraged to contribute directly to the American Red Cross at www.redcross.org.

About BMO Financial Group

Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $988 billion as of October 31, 2021, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

SOURCE BMO Financial Group

For further information: Kelsey Rutherford, Toronto, [email protected], (416) 867-3996