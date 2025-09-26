Tree planting events will increase urban tree canopy and biodiversity across Canada.

OTTAWA, ON, September 26, 2025 /CNW/ - BMO and Tree Canada are partnering for the fourth consecutive year to help Canadians improve the health and resilience of their communities in celebration of National Tree Day.

On September 24, 27 and 28, thousands of volunteers – co-workers, friends and families – will gather in parks and greenspaces in every province to plant trees, remove invasive plant species, and increase local biodiversity.

This is the largest National Tree Day to date, with 22 planting events happening in 18 communities during National Forest Week. Tree Canada works with local partners, including municipalities, stewardship and conservation groups, and forestry specialists to oversee the plantings, from sourcing native tree species that are adapted to local conditions, to site preparation and post-planting maintenance to ensure long-term growth.

"BMO volunteers are coming together across Canada to dig in and make a difference by planting thousands of native trees and shrubs in local parks and green spaces as part of the largest National Tree Day event to date," said Julie Barker-Merz, Regional President, Canadian Personal and Business Banking at BMO and Board Members and Chair of the Governance Committee at Tree Canada. "This is about more than just planting trees, it's about growing stronger communities, enhancing biodiversity, and creating healthier environments that support a thriving economy. Our continued partnership with Tree Canada reflects BMO's deep commitment to building a sustainable future for our clients, colleagues, and the communities we serve."

Planting native trees plays a critical role in enhancing biodiversity by restoring habitats, providing food and shelter for wildlife, and promoting healthier and more resilient urban ecosystems. Urban forests also help mitigate the urban heat island effect by providing shade, increasing evapotranspiration, and lowering ambient temperatures. This reduces energy consumption for cooling, improves public health, and enhances the livability of urban environments.

Tree Canada and BMO are working together to support the growth of urban greenspaces, increase community resilience to climate impacts and increase their knowledge about the benefits and value of trees.

Since 2022, BMO and Tree Canada have empowered 4,931 volunteers to green their communities by planting 19,257 trees and shrubs at National Tree Day events. BMO has donated $600,000 to support of National Tree Day over the next three years in, in addition to $550,000 between 2022 and 2024. Thanks to this continued funding, every year more volunteers - including hundreds of BMO employees - have the opportunity to plant more trees in communities across Canada.

"Over time, the positive impacts of National Tree Day plantings is significant, as communities look to protect themselves against the effects of climate change," said Nicole Hurtubise, Chief Executive Officer, Tree Canada. "Trees cool our cities and homes, create wind barriers, reduce flooding, and provide important habitat for wildlife. It's truly inspiring to see so many Canadians come together and take pride in improving the long-term health of our country."

For more on National Tree Day and how to get involved, visit treecanada.ca/national-tree-day, or join the conversation on social media: #NationalTreeDay #NTD2025.

About National Tree Day

National Tree Day is a day to celebrate trees, take action on climate change and connect with nature. On March 2, 2011 a private members motion to declare the Wednesday of National Forest Week, National Tree Day, received consent from the House of Commons. The motion was presented at the urging of Tree Canada. Since then, the national charity has planted over 15,000 trees with the help of community volunteers across the country. In 2025, National Tree Day officially falls on September 24th.

About Tree Canada

Since 1992, Tree Canada has worked relentlessly to grow Canada's tree canopy through our greening programs, research, and engagement efforts. We are the only national non-profit organization dedicated to planting and nurturing trees in rural and urban environments. Our track record of collaborating with all levels of government, the urban forestry sector, business partners, and community groups uniquely positions us to engage Canadians in the fight against climate change. Together we plant millions of trees each year, helping to grow resilient ecosystems and healthier, greener communities across Canada.

BMO Gives. Good grows here.

Helping communities thrive by supporting the organizations that sustain them and encouraging employee giving and volunteerism is at the heart of BMO's Purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life.

In 2024, we directed more than $108 million to drive progress for communities, which included $101 million in philanthropic contributions to hundreds of charities and nonprofit organizations across North America.

Our colleagues spent over 54,000 hours volunteering in the community and contributed more than $39 million of donations through employee-driven giving in our annual campaigns.

For more information, please visit BMO.com.

SOURCE Tree Canada

For interviews, photos and more information: Robert Henri, Director, Communications and Brand, Tree Canada, [email protected], 613-567-5545 ext. 230