TORONTO and CHICAGO, March 6, 2025 /CNW/ - BMO (TSX: BMO) (NYSE: BMO) today announced that it has filed its 2025 Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Management Proxy Circular with applicable securities regulators. BMO will release its 2024 Sustainability and Climate Reporting, including its Public Accountability Statements on Wednesday, March 12.

BMO's Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held on Friday, April 11, 2025, at 9:30 a.m. EDT.

The Management Proxy Circular contains key information for shareholders on the meeting, including how to participate and a description of the items on which shareholders may vote.

The circular and annual report can be found online: on the BMO Annual Meeting website at www.bmo.com/annualmeeting; on the website of BMO's transfer agent, Computershare Trust Company of Canada at www.envisionreports.com/BMO2025; on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com; and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. Shareholders can request paper copies free of charge as described in the circular and the notice of availability of meeting materials.

BMO encourages shareholders to vote by proxy as early as possible to ensure their shares are represented at the meeting. Shareholders can join the meeting and ask questions through a live webcast or in person or listen by teleconference. Shareholders can access the webcast platform, related instructions and dial-in information (listen only) on the Annual Meeting website. Please check the website regularly for any updates.

BMO's sustainability and climate reporting will provide disclosure on sustainability topics as required by regulatory and emerging sustainability and climate disclosure frameworks, including those of the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions' Guideline B-15 on climate risk management and applicable Sustainability Accounting Standards Board standards. The aim of this reporting is to provide stakeholders with direct, concise and decision-useful information.

The report will also include the Public Accountability Statements for Bank of Montreal and its applicable subsidiaries: Bank of Montreal Mortgage Corporation, BMO Life Assurance Company and BMO Life Insurance Company.

BMO's Sustainability and Climate Reporting will be available on Wednesday, March 12 at our-impact.bmo.com/reports .

BMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.5 trillion as of January 31, 2025. Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to 13 million customers across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and inclusive society.

