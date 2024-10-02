BMI Expands into U.S. Market with Strategic Acquisition of Port Huron Mill

PORT HURON, Mich., Oct. 2, 2024 /CNW/ - The BMI Group announces milestone acquisition of the former E.B. Eddy Paper, Inc. mill in Port Huron, Michigan, marking a pivotal step in the company's U.S. expansion. This 44-acre property, now tentatively named the Port Huron Multimodal Hub, is BMI's seventh mill acquisition, strengthening its presence as a leader in North American industrial real estate.

"Expanding into the U.S. offers us access to a vast market with immense potential," said Justus Veldman, Managing Partner at BMI Group. "The Port Huron Multimodal Hub is more than just a real estate acquisition—it's a platform for industry growth, designed to attract business and drive long-term economic value for the region."

The Port Huron site is strategically positioned, boasting over 1,000 feet of Black River frontage, direct rail access, and excellent trucking infrastructure. With seven loading docks, ceilings reaching up to 42 feet, multiple cranes, and more than 350,000 square feet of leasable indoor and outdoor storage, it provides a highly flexible and attractive hub for industrial and commercial tenants..

Building on the success of BMI's award-winning Niagara Ports multimodal hub in Thorold, Ontario—which secured over $1 billion in investments—the Port Huron Multimodal Hub will undergo a comprehensive "Ready-Stating" process. This will include environmental remediation, selective demolition, asset disposition, and redevelopment of key site areas. While smaller in scale, this project aims to create a dynamic, multi-use environment that fosters tenant recruitment, business growth, and regional economic impact.

About The BMI Group:

The BMI Group transforms strategic properties into high-impact, multi-use developments across industrial, commercial, residential, and hospitality sectors. With a focus on enhancing social and economic potential through multi-sector collaboration, BMI delivers new opportunities for investment, innovation, and community revitalization.

From left to right: Korissa Kramer, Justin Thomson, Allan Rubin, Justus Veldman, Pauline Repp—Mayor of Port Huron, Dave Horr, Chris Loeffler, Joe Helton, Ken Wood, Jeff Downing, Jamis Wolfe, Jennifer King-Elsner.

