Campers can have access to a reliable solar power system

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 16, 2022 /CNW/ -- The upcoming autumn offers a great opportunity to celebrate the harvest and plan a camping trip to enjoy the pristine surroundings and feel the seasonal changes. BLUETTI is making this possible with the Glamping Ready campaign from Sept. 16-30.

EB3A (600W, 268Wh, 430W fast charging）

EB3A+PV200(600W, 268Wh, 200W solar power)

The newly-released EB3A features a 268Wh capacity and a 600W AC inverter, making it as portable as it is powerful to outshine most competitors in the recent market. It supports up to 430W (AC+PV) charging rate, which means charging it to 80% only takes 30 minutes.

AC200P+3*PV200 (2,000W, 2,000Wh, 600W solar power)

AC200MAX+PV350(2,200W, 2,048Wh, 350W solar power)

Some cookware like electrical grills, air fryers, and blenders might be necessary for an immersive camping trip. Flagship models-AC200P/AC200MAX, with 2,000W/2,200W (4,800W surge) AC output, get all these jobs done, as they collect the unlimited sunlight and convert it into storable energy.

B230 + P090D to DC7909 Cable (2,048Wh expansion capacity)

As an expansion battery pack with 2,048Wh capacity, B230 is widely compatible with BLUETTI AC200MAX, AC200P, EB150, and EB240. It can be used as a standalone power source since multiple outputs are built for versatile charging, including 1*18W USB-A QC3.0, 1*100W PD3.0 USB-C, and 1*12V/10A Cigarette Lighter.

During the Glamping Ready campaign, any B230 purchases from BLUETTI will get a free P090D to DC7909, which is required while connecting B230 with power stations.

