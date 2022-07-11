BLUETTI Announces Its Annual BLUETTI Prime Day Shopping Event

AC200P - The Most Popular 2kWh Solar Generator Now At The Lowest Price Ever

Featured a 2000W AC pure sine wave inverter, 2000Wh capacity, and a LiFePO4 battery, the BLUETTI AC200P is the most budget solar generator coming with a record low price.

It powers most appliances from a household fridge to an 8,000 BTU portable air conditioner. and can be charged from zero to full in less than 4 hours with an up to 700W solar input alone.

AC200MAX - All-round Upgraded Power Beast -Best Price In 180 days

The AC200MAX supports up to two BLUETTI B230 (2048Wh each) or B300 (3072Wh each) batteries, adding up to 8,192Wh.

A 1300W charging input(900W solar+400W AC) can fully recharge the AC200MAX within 2 hours.

Plus, it comes with a 30A (RV Plug) - NEMA TT-30 and a 12V 30A DC outlet, specifically designed for RV, Van, and boat enthusiasts.

BLUETTI AC300 & B300 - Power Anything Imaginable-Best Price In 180 days

The AC300 has no built-in battery but accepts a 12,288Wh capacity with 4*B300. With a BLUETTI Fusion Box Pro, grab 2xAC300 with 8×B300s and get 24,576Wh– Covering whole family's basic needs for DAYS during emergencies or power outages.

2,400W MPPT solar charging charges up a B300 in just 1.5hrs. 5400W total input rate(AC+Solar) make sure power is always ready.

Besides the BLUETTI Prime Day, BLUETTI Grand Summer Sale will continue till July 31. However, AC300+B300 combo is available on July 11-19 before price goes up.

Others

EB3A 268Wh, 600W | Mini Solar Generator; use the code: EB3ANEWS to get the super early bird price

EB55 537Wh, 600W | Portable Solar Generator

EB70S 716Wh, 800W | Portable Power Station

B230 2048Wh LFP Expansion Battery

AC300+B300+3*PV200 3072Wh, 3000W

About BLUETTI

With over 10 years of experience in the energy storage industry, BLUETTI is committed to building the world's best power stations for van dwellers, explorers, and off-grid life.

For more information, please visit BLUETTI at www.bluettipower.ca.

SOURCE BLUETTI INC

For further information: Tara Fu, +86-18322855735, [email protected]