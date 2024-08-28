Bluetooth SIG to Host Auracast™ Experience Event at 100th Anniversary of IFA

A Groundbreaking Showcase at Berlin's Historic Radio Tower

KIRKLAND, Wash., Aug. 28, 2024 /CNW/ -- The Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG), the organization that oversees Bluetooth® technology, is excited to host The Auracast™ Experience at IFA 2024. This special event, named one of the 100 moments in IFA history, will take place at the historic Berlin Radio Tower and will showcase the revolutionary capabilities of Auracast™ broadcast audio.

Auracast™ broadcast audio is a new Bluetooth® capability that enables an audio transmitter to broadcast to an unlimited number of receivers. During The Auracast™ Experience at IFA 2024, attendees will experience firsthand how Auracast™ broadcast audio will deliver new audio experiences that will enhance the way you engage with others and the world around you:

Share Your Audio: Smartphones, tablets, and laptops will use Auracast™ broadcast audio to allow us to invite friends and family to share in our personal audio experience, helping us listen or watch together.

Smartphones, tablets, and laptops will use Auracast™ broadcast audio to allow us to invite friends and family to share in our personal audio experience, helping us listen or watch together. Unmute Your World: Televisions in public locations like sports bars, gymnasiums, transit centers, and waiting areas will soon offer Auracast™ broadcast audio, unmuting what was once silent and providing us with a more complete watching experience.

Televisions in public locations like sports bars, gymnasiums, transit centers, and waiting areas will soon offer Auracast™ broadcast audio, unmuting what was once silent and providing us with a more complete watching experience. Hear Your Best: Public venues like auditoriums, lecture halls, cinemas, theaters, and transit centers will soon add Auracast™ broadcast audio to their existing sound systems, enabling us to hear our best in the places we go and promoting better living through better hearing for everyone.

"IFA is a cornerstone event for showcasing technology innovation, and we are honored to showcase The Auracast™ Experience at the 100th celebration of this iconic show" said Neville Meijers, CEO of the Bluetooth SIG, "Auracast™ broadcast audio represents a leap forward in wireless audio, redefining how we share and experience audio in group settings and public spaces, and we are excited to demonstrate some of the ways Auracast™ broadcast audio will help better connect our world."

"We are delighted to feature The Auracast™ Experience as Moment 48 in our '100Moments at IFA' series," said Leif Lindner, CEO of IFA Management GmbH. "As we celebrate a century of innovation at IFA, it is fitting to highlight Auracast™ broadcast audio as a breakthrough that embodies the future of wireless audio. This experience not only honors our past but also sets the stage for the next era of immersive audio experiences."

The Auracast™ Experience at IFA 2024 is expected to attract a global audience, eager to witness this innovation in action. IFA 2024 attendees are invited to register for tours to The Auracast™ Experience at the Bluetooth SIG booth. Demonstrations will include various use cases from personal audio sharing to large-scale broadcasts in public venues, highlighting the flexibility and power of this new technology.

Learn more and register for The Auracast™ Experience at IFA 2024 via reg.bluetooth.com/auracast-experience/

For more information about Auracast™, please visit bluetooth.com/auracast

About Bluetooth® Technology

Embedded in more than 5 billion products shipping each year, Bluetooth® technology is the global standard for simple, secure wireless communication and positioning. Since its introduction in 1998, Bluetooth technology has created connections that have established new markets, shaped culture, and enriched lives. What began as a simple wire replacement technology has become the invisible thread that makes our lives safer, more productive, and more joyful.

About the Bluetooth SIG

Formed in 1998, the Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG) is the not-for-profit membership organization that oversees Bluetooth® technology, the most widely deployed wireless standard in the world. The Bluetooth SIG is a unique blend of an international standards development organization, product certification body, patent and trademark license administrator, and industry trade association. In partnership with its more than 40,000 member companies, the Bluetooth SIG is continually enhancing the technology to redefine what is possible using wireless communication.

