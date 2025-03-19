Bluetooth SIG Strengthens Global Presence with Establishment of China Entity

KIRKLAND, Wash., March 19, 2025 /CNW/ -- The Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG), the standards organization responsible for Bluetooth® technology, today announced the formation of Bluetooth SIG (Beijing) Technology Co. Ltd., a formal entity established to better serve its rapidly growing membership in China. Headquartered in Beijing with branch offices in Shanghai and Shenzhen, the new China entity underscores the Bluetooth SIG's commitment to supporting the vibrant Bluetooth ecosystem in China. To celebrate the establishment of the new entity, the Bluetooth SIG held its quarterly meeting of the board of directors last week in Beijing.

From left to right: Lori Lee, Senior Director, APAC & China, Bluetooth SIG; Ken Kolderup, CMO of Bluetooth SIG; Alain Michaud, Chairman of the Board, Bluetooth SIG; Neville Meijers, CEO of Bluetooth SIG; Haipeng Jin, Board Member, Bluetooth SIG

"China is an important hub for Bluetooth technology, and its significance to the Bluetooth SIG continues to grow," said Alain Michaud, Chair of the Bluetooth SIG. "The establishment of our China entity reflects our dedication to advancing Bluetooth technology within the region and globally and will enable us to provide enhanced support and resources to our valued members in China."

China plays a critical role in the global Bluetooth ecosystem, as evidenced by several key factors:

Over 6,500 Bluetooth SIG member companies are based in China , making it the second largest concentration of members globally.

, making it the second largest concentration of members globally. Nearly 50% of all Bluetooth chips shipped each year are developed by member companies based in China .

. Nearly 50% of all smartphones, which are key Bluetooth enabled platform products, sold each year are developed by member companies based in China .

The Bluetooth SIG recognizes the significant role our Chinese members play in shaping the Bluetooth ecosystem and is committed to supporting their continued success. The new entity will provide localized support, resources, and expertise to help Chinese companies leverage the full potential of Bluetooth technology.

"International technology standards like Bluetooth thrive on global collaboration and participation," continued Neville Meijers, CEO of the Bluetooth SIG. "Our open standards model allows companies around the world to implement and utilize Bluetooth technology, while also contributing to its ongoing advancement. This collaborative approach ensures that Bluetooth remains a robust, versatile, and globally relevant technology."

Key industry leaders based in China have expressed their support for the establishment of the new China entity, recognizing its role in facilitating local collaboration and advancing wireless communication technologies.

"Huawei Consumer BG is dedicated to delivering the latest technologies to consumers and sharing the happiness of technological advances with more people around the world.", said Qinyao, Vice President, Industry Development from Huawei Consumer BG. "The Bluetooth SIG's China entity will enhance collaboration across the local industry, enabling Chinese companies to participate more effectively in the global market. We look forward to working with the Bluetooth SIG and its member companies to drive open, interoperable technologies that benefit consumers."

"At Xiaomi, Bluetooth technology plays a central role across our diverse ecosystem," added Zhang Guoquan, General Manager of Software Development from Xiaomi. "We welcome the Bluetooth SIG's expanded presence in China and look forward to further collaboration. This will accelerate innovation, improve user experiences, and open new market opportunities."

The Bluetooth SIG remains committed to its global membership and looks forward to further strengthening its relationships within the Chinese technology community.

The Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG) is the international standards development organization responsible for advancing, protecting, and promoting Bluetooth® technology, the global standard for connection. With over 50,000 member companies, we are a community of the world's most inventive people collaborating to fulfill the essential need to connect. Driven by a shared vision of creating a better world through connection, our members ship over 5 billion Bluetooth enabled products each year that make our lives safer, healthier, and more joyful, while helping businesses and industries become more efficient, sustainable, and productive. For more information about the Bluetooth SIG and Bluetooth technology, please visit www.bluetooth.com.

