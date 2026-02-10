BLUENERGIES ANNOUNCES WARRANT EXPIRY ACCELERATION

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR PUBLIC DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 10, 2026 /CNW/ - BluEnergies Ltd. (TSXV: BLU) ("BLU" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the accelerated expiry date of the common share purchase warrants ("Warrants") issued by the Company on April 8, 2025.

On April 8, 2025, in connection with a private placement financing completed as part of its listing on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"), the Company issued 8,009,950 Warrants entitling the holders thereof (each, a "Warrant Holder") to purchase fully paid and non-assessable common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") at an exercise price of C$0.75 per Common Share until April 8, 2027, (the "Expiry Date"), subject to the Accelerated Expiry Date (as defined herein).

Pursuant to the terms of the Warrant, if the moving volume weighted average ("MVWA") trading price of the Common Shares for any period of 20 consecutive trading days on the TSXV equals or exceeds CAD$1.50 (the "Acceleration Trigger"), the Company may, within ten Business Days of the occurrence of such event, provide written notice to the Holders accelerating the Expiry Date to the date that is 30 days following the date of such notice (the "Accelerated Expiry Date").

The Company hereby advises that the Acceleration Trigger has been met. Specifically, the MVWA trading price of the Common Shares on the TSXV equaled or exceeded CAD$1.50 for the period of 20 consecutive trading days ending on February 10, 2026. Accordingly, the Company hereby accelerates the Expiry Date of the Warrants. The Accelerated Expiry Date shall be March 12, 2026 (being 30 days following the date of this notice). All Warrants that remain unexercised after 5:00 p.m. (Vancouver time) on the Accelerated Expiry Date will expire and become void and of no further force or effect.

If all 8,009,950 Warrants are exercised for 8,009,950 Common Shares, the Company will receive gross proceeds of approximately C$6,007,462.50 upon payment of the exercise therefor.

About BluEnergies Ltd.

BluEnergies Ltd. is a Canadian-based international oil and gas exploration and development company with a focus on operations in West Africa. For additional information on BluEnergies Ltd., please refer to the Company's website, www.blu-energies.com.

Forward-looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information can be identified by words such as: "intend", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will" and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking information include, among others, the number of Warrants that may be exercised or may remain unexercised and the estimated gross proceeds resulting from such Warrants being exercised. Although BLU believes that, in light of the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and other factors that have been considered appropriate, the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because BLU can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by this information depending on, among other things, the risk that all, or some of the Warrants may not be exercised and, as such, may result in BLU receiving minimal gross proceeds. Additional risks include those disclosed in the management information circular of BluEnergies Ltd. dated May 27, 2025, which is available on the Company's profile at SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking information in this news release, except as otherwise required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

