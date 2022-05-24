Blueline Madagascar Selects Ribbon's Optical Transport Solution to Deliver Increased Capacity Across its Communications Network

Leverages Ribbon's state-of-the-art Optical solution to significantly upgrade bandwidth capacity and improve resiliency to ensure fast, reliable delivery of communications services

PLANO, Texas, May 24, 2022 /CNW/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications technology and IP optical networking solutions to many of the world's largest service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure operators to modernize and protect their networks, today announced that Blueline, a provider of internet, voice and television services throughout Madagascar, has selected Ribbon's Apollo Optical Networking solution to upgrade the bandwidth capacity of its communications network.

"We needed to quickly expand our bandwidth capabilities in several key cities and had unique requirements for housing critical optical equipment along some very challenging terrain in our coverage area," said Damien de Lamberterie, General Manager. "Ribbon provided us with a customized solution that allowed us to both meet our current bandwidth needs and easily scale as we continue to grow, while delivering specialized outdoor cabinets for housing valuable equipment at add and drop points along the route. These customized cabinets included power supply with 36-hour battery backup that enables the high level of reliability needed in the region."

The Apollo 9600 Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexing (DWDM) and Optical Transport solution provides Blueline multi-service transport capabilities on an energy-efficient multi-wavelength 100 Gigabit (100G) backbone that can be seamlessly upgraded to 200G as capacity needs increase.

"We are pleased to deliver a state-of-the-art end-to-end Optical solution to Blueline, enabling them to offer their customers highly desired high-speed broadband and connectivity communications services," said Lior Tourgeman, Ribbon's VP Sales, Africa. "Our Apollo solution provides Blueline with up to multi-terabit capacity in a very small form-factor, while offering carrier-grade reliability. We are also extremely proud of the fact that we could design a special solution that enables Blueline to protect its network equipment."

In addition to delivering the ability to offer the latest in communications services and high-speed bandwidth, Ribbon's Apollo solution enables Blueline to significantly reduce operational and maintenance costs through an active monitoring system that traces fiber cuts to within a meter and facilitates quick repairs if lines are cut.

About Blueline Madagascar

Blueline is a company specializing in the provision of telecommunications services created in the late 90s by its founder, Mohib Pirbay. Constant innovation is at the heart of Blueline 's strategy : it is thus the first reseller of internet satellite solutions in Madagascar (commonly called VSAT ), but also wired solutions such as PSTN, or radio local loop, all this already launched at the end of the last millennium. It was also the first internet operator to deploy 4G LTE technology in 2014, under the leadership of its founder Mohib Pirbay. Today, it offers connectivity solutions for both individuals and large companies with microwave link technologies, just as powerful as fiber optics can be. On the consumer market, Blueline is now positioned as the operator that is making the Internet more democratic. Blueline is also the first pay Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) service launched in 2011 and is today a major player in the sector with more than 70 channels available on its head end. For more information visit blueline.mg.

About Ribbon

Ribbon Communications (Nasdaq: RBBN) delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises and critical infrastructure sectors globally. We engage deeply with our customers, helping them modernize their networks for improved competitive positioning and business outcomes in today's smart, always-on and data-hungry world. Our innovative, end-to-end solutions portfolio delivers unparalleled scale, performance, and agility, including core to edge software-centric solutions, cloud-native offers, leading-edge security and analytics tools, along with IP and optical networking solutions for 5G. We maintain a keen focus on our commitments to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) matters, offering an annual Sustainability Report to our stakeholders. To learn more about Ribbon, please visit rbbn.com.

