BlueCat Enhances Cloud Discovery & Visibility Capabilities for Network Teams Managing Resources Across Public Clouds, Data Centers

BlueCat's Cloud Discovery & Visibility offering now supports Microsoft Azure, giving network teams a single source of truth over more of their organizations' IP address and DNS record consumption.

TORONTO, Aug. 4, 2020 /CNW/ -- BlueCat, the Adaptive DNS Company™, is making it easier for network teams to meet visibility, compliance, and resilience requirements as cloud adoption accelerates. Following the unveiling of BlueCat Cloud Discovery & Visibility for Amazon Web Services (AWS) earlier this year, the company today announces that the application now extends to Microsoft Azure (Azure). An extension to Google Cloud Platform (GCP) is also on the horizon.

Maintaining real-time visibility over resource consumption across environments is a significant challenge for network teams. As cloud and development teams independently allocate network resources for projects, the lack of synchronized visibility causes data conflicts, outages, security and compliance incidents.

"In order to drive automation necessary for digital transformation, it is critical that networking teams have access to a federated source of truth for the utilization of networks and IP addresses everywhere that compute is deployed," says BlueCat Chief Strategy Officer, Andrew Wertkin, about the significance of this release.

BlueCat Cloud Discovery & Visibility enables network teams to automatically discover and inventory resources in AWS and Azure from its network management platform. This improves end-to-end visibility across environments, enables timely IP addresses and DNS record reconciliation, accelerates application delivery, and reduces data conflicts and costly outages.

The release features Azure-specific capabilities, including:

Simplified credentials for Azure: enhanced authentication for administrators to more quickly run discovery, identify available users, and track resource groups in Azure.

enhanced authentication for administrators to more quickly run discovery, identify available users, and track resource groups in Azure. Automatic detection of overlapping VNET address space: discovery process for Azure now automatically detects overlapping VNET address space, and dynamically partitions the address space in BlueCat Integrity.

discovery process for Azure now automatically detects overlapping VNET address space, and dynamically partitions the address space in BlueCat Integrity. Dynamic detection of Azure load-balancer changes: visibility function for Azure now detects the addition or removal of Azure load balancers and load balancer instance pools.

For more information and data sheets describing BlueCat's Cloud Discovery & Visibility offering, visit https://bluecatnetworks.com/cloud-discovery-visibility/ .

About BlueCat

BlueCat is the Adaptive DNS™ company. The company's mission is to help the world's largest organizations thrive on network complexity, from the edge to the core. To do this, BlueCat re-imagined DNS. The result – Adaptive DNS™ – is a dynamic, open, secure, scalable, and automated resource that supports the most challenging digital transformation initiatives, like adoption of hybrid cloud and rapid application development. Learn more at www.bluecatnetworks.com .

