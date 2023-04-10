Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Hall of Famer Papa team up with A&W Canada to announce the new Ringer Burger

Fans can try the Ringer Burger at A&W Restaurants across Canada beginning April 10th

VANCOUVER, BC, April 10, 2023 /CNW/ - A&W's new burger is a home run! On April 10th, Blue JaysTM fans and burger lovers nationwide can step up to the plate at their local A&W for the ridiculously delicious new Ringer Burger.

As A&W's most loaded burger ever, the Ringer Burger comes topped with A&W's famous onion rings, a delicious grass-fed beef patty, smoky BBQ sauce, bacon and provolone cheese, as well as fresh red onion, lettuce, tomato and pickle.

The Ringer Burger available for a limited time at A&W restaurants across Canada on April 10th (CNW Group/A&W Food Services of Canada Inc.) A&W Canada teamed up with the legendary baseball father-son duo: Blue Jays’, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and his father, Vladimir Guerrero Sr., MLB Hall of Famer. (CNW Group/A&W Food Services of Canada Inc.) Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Vladimir Guerrero Sr. team up with A&W Canada to announce the new limited-time Ringer Burger.

The Ringer Burger is also available as a two-patty Ringer Papa Burger®, making the father-son collaboration even more fitting.

"When I started at A&W, I wanted to create a burger that incorporates our onion rings with a dreamy BBQ sauce that would knock it out of the park," says Karan Suri, A&W Canada's Director of Menu Development. "We have been working on creating a smoky, spicy, sweet and lip smacking BBQ sauce for a couple years now. This partnership with the Blue Jays felt like the perfect moment to offer this dream burger. Paired with smoky BBQ sauce, bacon and provolone cheese, the Ringer burger is crowned with our signature onion rings for the ultimate crunch".

Vlad and Dad

The star-studded Vlad and Dad debut the latest promotion at A&W, "The Official Burger of the Toronto Blue JaysTM." Vladdy Jr. appears in the commercial alongside his father and A&W's beloved spokesperson, Allen.

Blue Jays fans can enjoy the delicious taste of the Ringer Burger while cheering on Canada's MLB team as the Ringer Burger drops at A&W locations across Canada on April 10th, the day before the Toronto Blue Jays Home Opener game against the Detroit Tigers (April 11 at 7:07 p.m. ET). Available only for a limited time, try the new Ringer Burger before it's gone by visiting an A&W Restaurant.

About A&W Canada:

