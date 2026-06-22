Blue Ant Media to Report Third Quarter 2026 Results and Host Conference Call on July 15, 2026

TORONTO, June 22, 2026 /CNW/ - Blue Ant Media Corporation ("Blue Ant" or the "Company") (TSX: BAMI), an international streamer, production studio and rights business, today announced that it will release its third quarter 2026 financial results before market open on July 15, 2026.

The Company will also host a conference call at 8:30 AM EDT on July 15, 2026. Michael MacMillan, Blue Ant's Chief Executive Officer, and Robb Chase, Blue Ant's Chief Financial Officer, will review the Company's recent financial results and business performance.

DATE: July 15, 2026

TIME: 8:30 am EDT

WEBCAST: https://app.webinar.net/3PrglrRlK7D

RAPID CONNECT URL: https://emportal.ink/4szT255

DIAL-IN: 416-945-7677 (Toronto) or 1-888-699-1199 (North America)

A link to the webcast will also be available on Blue Ant's website at https://blueantmedia.com/investor-relations. Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call. An archived replay of the webcast will be available until July 22, 2026 by dialing 1-289-819-1450 (Toronto), 1-888-660-6345 (North America), Entry Code 31258 #

About Blue Ant Media Corporation

Blue Ant Media (TSX: BAMI) is an international streamer, production studio, advertising sales, and rights-management business. The company operates a diverse portfolio of free streaming and pay TV channels internationally, including Love Nature, Cottage Life, Smithsonian Channel Canada, BBC Earth Canada, HauntTV, Homeful, and Love Pets, as well as the subscription streaming service MagellanTV. Its studio business produces and distributes a wide range of premium content across key genres for streaming and broadcast platforms worldwide. Blue Ant Media is headquartered in Toronto, with a presence in Los Angeles, New York, Miami, Singapore, London, Washington, Sydney, Ottawa and Vancouver.

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SOURCE Blue Ant Media Corporation

For further information contact: Madeleine Cohen, Vice President, Corporate Planning & Investor Relations: [email protected]; Dervla Kelly, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer: [email protected]