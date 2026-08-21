Blue Ant Media Amends Normal Course Issuer Bid

TORONTO, Aug. 21, 2026 /CNW/ -- Blue Ant Media Corporation ("Blue Ant" or the "Company") (TSX: BAMI), an international streamer, production studio and rights business, today announced that it has received approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") to amend its normal course issuer bid ("NCIB") effective as of August 25, 2026.

The amendment increases the maximum number of subordinate voting shares ("SV Shares") that may be repurchased from 1,094,714 SV Shares (representing 5% of outstanding SV Shares as of October 15, 2025) to 1,810,996 SV Shares (representing 10% of the "public float" of the Company as of close of business on July 31, 2026). The "public float" represents the outstanding SV Shares held by shareholders of the Company, other than restricted shares and SV Shares held by the Company's insiders.

In addition, the amendment also increases the daily purchase limit under the NCIB from 1,000 SV Shares to 7,582 SV Shares (representing 25% of the average daily trading volume of the SV Shares on the TSX for the six calendar months ended July 31, 2026), other than block purchase exceptions.

Purchases under the NCIB began on October 20, 2025 and will end no later than October 19, 2026. The Company continues to have an automatic share purchase plan with its designated broker, Cormark Securities Inc., in connection with the NCIB.

As of the close of business on July 31, 2026, the Company had purchased 108,300 SV Shares under the NCIB. The actual number of SV Shares repurchased under the NCIB and the timing of future purchases of SV Shares will be based on market conditions, share price, capital needs and other factors and shall be subject to the limitations set out in the TSX Company Manual.

The amendment to the NCIB is being made to increase the number of SV Shares eligible for repurchase as well as the daily repurchase limit, as the Company believes that, from time to time, the market price of SV Shares may be such that their purchase may be an attractive and appropriate use of corporate funds, and the NCIB will provide Blue Ant with additional flexibility to manage capital.

Purchases made by Blue Ant will be made on the open market through the facilities of TSX and/or alternative Canadian trading systems, in accordance with applicable TSX and other applicable trading system rules. All SV Shares purchased under the NCIB will be cancelled.

About Blue Ant Media Corporation

Blue Ant (TSX: BAMI) is an international streamer, production studio, advertising sales, and rights-management business. The Company operates a diverse portfolio of free streaming and pay TV channels internationally, including Love Nature, Cottage Life, Smithsonian Channel Canada, BBC Earth Canada, HauntTV, Homeful, and Love Pets, as well as the subscription streaming service MagellanTV. Its studio business produces and distributes a wide range of premium content across key genres for streaming and broadcast platforms worldwide. Blue Ant is headquartered in Toronto, with a presence in Los Angeles, New York, Miami, Singapore, London, Washington, Sydney, Ottawa, and Vancouver.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws in Canada.

Forward-looking information may relate to Blue Ant's future business, financial outlook and anticipated events or results and may include information regarding Blue Ant's financial position, business strategy, growth strategies, addressable markets, market share, budgets, operations, financial results, taxes, operating environment, business plans and objectives. Particularly, information regarding Blue Ant's intention to use corporate funds to carry out purchases subject to the NCIB, the number of SV Shares that will be repurchased under the NCIB is forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "targets", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "an opportunity exists", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "outlook", "financial outlook", "forecasts", "projection", "prospects", "strategy", "intends", "anticipates", "does not anticipate", "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will", "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, intentions, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding possible future events or circumstances, and are therefore subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, such information and statements involve risks and uncertainties. Material factors or assumptions that were applied in formulating the forward-looking information contained herein include, without limitation, assumptions regarding the future price of SV Shares, assumptions regarding the availability of corporate funds to complete purchases under the NCIB, as well as the expectations and beliefs of the Company, and its management and board of directors, as of the date hereof. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of material factors and assumptions is not exhaustive. Many of these assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within its control, and there is no assurance that they will prove correct. Consequently, there can be no assurance that the actual results or developments anticipated by the Company will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences for, or effects on, the Company, its shareholders, or the future results and performance of the Company. For additional information with respect to these and other factors and assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements made in this news release, please refer to the Company's public filings (including the Company's most recent annual information form, financial statements and management's discussion and analysis) which are available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under the Company's issuer profile.

Readers, therefore, should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information and statements in this news release are based on beliefs and opinions of the Company at the time the statements are made, and there should be no expectation that these forward-looking statements will be updated or supplemented as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise, and the Company disavows and disclaims any obligation to do so except as required by applicable law. Nothing contained herein shall be deemed to be a forecast, projection or estimate of the future financial performance of the Company.

SOURCE Blue Ant Media Corporation

For further information, please contact: Dervla Kelly, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, by email at [email protected] or Madeleine Cohen, Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Affairs, by email at [email protected]