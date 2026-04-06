Blossom Gold Further Strengthens its Management Team with the Appointment of Alan Haslam as Vice President, Permitting

TORONTO, April 6, 2026 /CNW/ - Blossom Gold Inc. (formerly, 1290448 B.C. Ltd.) ("Blossom" or the "Company") (TSX: BGAU) is pleased to announce the appointment of Alan Haslam as Vice President, Permitting effective April 6, 2026.

Alan brings an extensive 37-year career in mining, with a strong focus on permitting, to Blossom. Most recently, he served as Vice President, Permitting, at Perpetua Resources Idaho Inc. where he successfully completed all Federal National Environmental Policy Act ("NEPA") and State permitting for the Stibnite Gold Project in order to initiate construction in October 2025. Prior to that, he was the Director of Mining for Agrium Inc., serving various functions in both the U.S. and Canada, including managing exploration programs, development of life of mine plans, permitting of multiple mines through NEPA and state processes, development of new mines and mine expansions, managing mine operations, and reclamation and remediation of historic mine sites. During his career Alan has worked closely on NEPA and State permitting with several agencies including, United States Bureau of Land Management, United States Forest Service, United States Environmental Protection Agency, United States Army Corps of Engineers, United States Fish and Wildlife Service, Idaho Department of Water Resources, and Idaho Department of Environmental Quality, among others. Alan has a Bachelor of Science Degree in Geology from Idaho State University. He is an active member of the Society for Mining, Metallurgy and Exploration and the American Exploration and Mining Association.

Rick Winters, CEO of Blossom, commented: "The Blossom team and I are thrilled to have Alan joining the Company. His extensive permitting experience, success, and the strong relationships he has built within these agencies will be an important asset as we continue to rapidly advance the Rosebud Project. Drilling continues to ramp up, with our third drill rig arriving last week. Drill core is being logged and processed for shipment to assayers. Results should start arriving before the month is out and we will update the market regularly as those results become available. We also expect to finalize our senior leadership hires in the coming weeks, at which point we will be well prepared to deliver on our planned 80,000 feet (24,384m) core drilling program, and open and rehabilitate the underground later this year to complete infill and expansion drilling for our open pit resource."

About Blossom Gold Inc.

Blossom is a Canadian-based precious metals exploration and development company that recently began trading on the TSX under the symbol BGAU. Blossom acquired the Rosebud Project in connection with the TSX-listing and will be focused on the exploration and development of the project. The Rosebud Project includes the former Rosebud Mine, where mining was conducted from 1997 through 2000 by the Rosebud Mining Company, a Newmont-Hecla joint venture, using underground mining methods where the mine operated at a cut-off grade of approximately 0.2 opt Au (6.8 g/t Au), when gold prices ranged from US$250 to US$350/oz; with mined material truck-hauled approximately 120 miles to an existing Newmont oxide mill for processing.

The current vision for the Rosebud Project is to evaluate the remaining higher-grade mineralization and the surrounding larger volume of lower grade mineralization as a potential open pit mining operation with on-site, heap-leach processing and recovery of gold and silver. The Rosebud Project currently hosts an Inferred Mineral Resource of 70.755 million tons grading 0.68gAu/t (0.018opt Au) and 6.49gAg/t (0.189opt Ag) for 1.28 million ounces of gold and 13.4 million ounces of silver. The mineral resource estimate was open pit constrained using long term gold and silver prices of US$2,500 and US$35 per ounce respectively. The deposit is open in all directions.

Further details on Blossom and the Rosebud Project, including the technical report titled "Mineral Resource Estimate for the Rosebud Property, Pershing County, NV, USA" by Northern Lights Mining LLC, with a report date of December 17, 2025 and an effective date of November 1, 2025, can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com and the Company's website at www.blossomgold.com.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dino Titaro, P.Geo., a Director of Blossom who is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this news release constitute forward-looking information, including but not limited to statements regarding the Company's plans, prospects and business strategies, including its senior leadership team, its core drilling program and advancing the Rosebud Project, permitting and commencing construction, and its vision regarding the Rosebud Project. Terminology such as "plan", "expect", "schedule", "estimate", "forecast", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "may" or "will" and similar expressions identify forward-looking information. By identifying such information in this manner, Blossom is alerting the reader that such information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Blossom to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such information. In addition, in connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, Blossom has made certain assumptions. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information are the following: the inability of Blossom to achieve any one or more of the key catalysts on the timeline expected, or at all, and any changes in the development of the business of Blossom, as well as those risk factors more generally set out in Blossom's AIF, which is available under Blossom's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein. Although Blossom believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is provided as of the date of this news release, and Blossom does not undertake to update any forward-looking information that is contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

SOURCE Blossom Gold Inc.

For further information, please contact: Brandon Throop, Vice President, Investor Relations, Direct: 1-647-646-7824, Email: [email protected]